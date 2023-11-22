Gujarat Board GSEB Class 9 Science Syllabus 2023-24, Download in PDF

GSEB Class 9 Science Syllabus 2023-24: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board has released the syllabus for Class 9 Science for the academic session 2023-24. The syllabus has been revised and reduced with the elimination of certain chapters and topics. Class 9 students of the Gujarat Board should be aware of the latest syllabus to ensure they cover all important concepts and topics for the upcoming annual exam.

The Gujarat Board Class 9 Science Syllabus 2023-24 is comprehensive and aims to provide students with a strong foundation in the fundamental concepts of Science. The syllabus largely focuses on understanding the matter, its basic building blocks and the forces governing its motion.

Here is a list of the major topics covered in the syllabus:

Matter Around Us

Improvement In Food Sources

Basic Unit Cell Of Living Things

Motion

Is The Matter Around Us Pure?

Laws Of Force And Motion

Gravity (Complete)

Atoms And Molecules

Atomic Structure

Knowing the revised syllabus will help students focus their studies effectively, avoiding wasting time on irrelevant topics while neglecting any details in the latest syllabus may lead to inadequate exam preparation. Therefore, go through the entire syllabus analyse its contents and use it as a guide to plan your studies and allocate your time effectively. Check and download the PDF of the syllabus from the direct link located towards the end of this article.

Gujarat Board Class 9 Syllabus of Science for 2023-24

