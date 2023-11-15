GSEB Class 11  Syllabus 2023-2024: Gujarat HSC 11th Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Gujarat Board GSEB 11th Syllabus: Check here the GSEB વિજ્ઞાન પ્રવાહ syllabus for class 11 2023-24 and download the subject-wise syllabus PDF to prepare for GSEB board exam offline.

Gujarat Board Class 11 Syllabus 2024: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar (GSEB) has made available the 11th class Syllabus 2023-24 for Science stream on its official website gseb.org. The curriculum of Gujarat board grade 11 plays an important role in the academic life of an intermediate student because as it lays the foundation for the 12th class as well. To score well in the GSEB 12th class board exam 2024, students must be well versed with the base taught in 11th class. The marks scored and knowledge gained in GSEB HSC is also important for further education at college-level studies, etc. This article enlists the subject-wise Gujarat Board Class 11 Syllabus PDF links for direct and free download.

GSEB Class 11 વિજ્ઞાન પ્રવાહ Syllabus 2024: Gujarat Board 11th Grade Subject-wise Syllabus 2023-24

Check the chapter-wise syllabus content for Science Stream of Gujarat Board:

GSEB Class 11 English Syllabus 2024 Hornbill 1 The Portrait of a Lady 2 “We’re Not Afraid to Die... 3 Discovering Tut: the Saga Continues 4 The Ailing Planet 5 The Adventure 6 Silk Road Poem 1 A Photograph Poem 2 The Laburnum Top Poem 3 The Voice of the Rain Poem 4 Childhood Poem 5 Father to Son Snapshots 1 The Summer of the Beautiful White Horse 2 The Address 3 Mother’s Day 4 The Ghat of The Only World Grammar Fill in the blanks [parts Of Speech] Transformation of sentences Direct Indirect Narration Figures of Speech Rectification of Errors Transformation of Sentences Composition Email Writing Advertisement Paraphrasing Data Interpretation or Note Making Job Application Article Writing Essay Writing or Speech Writing GSEB Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2024 1 Sets 2 Relationship and Function 3 Trigonometric Functions 4 Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations 5 Linear Inequalities 6 Permutations and Combinations 7 Binomial Theorem 8 Sequence and Series 9 Straight Lines 10 Vector Algebra 11 Introduction to Three-dimensional Geometry 12 Linear Programming 13 Probability GSEB Class 11 Physics ભૌતિક વિજ્ઞાન Syllabus 2024 1 - Units and Measurement 2 - Trace Paths and Motors 3 - Motion in A Plane 4 - Laws of Motion 5 - Work, Energy and Power 6 - System of Particles and Rotational Motion 8 - Mechanical Properties of Solids 9 - Mechanical Properties of Fluids 10 - Thermal Properties of Matter 11 - Thermodynamics GSEB Class 11 Chemistry રસાયણશાસ્ત્ર Syllabus 2024 1 - Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry 2 - Structure of Molecules 3 - Classification of Elements and Frequence in Properties 4 - Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure 5 - Thermodynamics 6 - Equilibirium 7 - Redox Process GSEB Class 11 Biology જીવ વિજ્ઞાન Syllabus 2024 1 - Organism 2 - Biological Classification 3 - Vegetation 4 - The Animal World 5 - Physiotherapy of Flowering Plants 6 - Endoscopic Structure of Flowering Plants 7 - Structural Organisation in Animals 8 - Unit of Life9 - Biomolecules 10 - Cells and Cell Division 11 - Photosynthesis in Higher Plants 12 - Digestion in Plants 13 - Plant growth and development 14 - Respiration and Gas Exchange 15 - Water and Transport

GSEB Class 11 વિજ્ઞાન પ્રવાહ Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

From the list of download links given below, you can click on the link of the specific subject to check its syllabus and download it in PDF.

Importance of GSEB 11th વિજ્ઞાન પ્રવાહ Syllabus 2024

The GSEB Class 11 syllabus holds immense significance in shaping students' academic foundation. It includes a diverse range of subjects, that helps in intellectual growth and critical thinking skills. This curriculum, designed by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), lays the groundwork for advanced learning in class 12th and for further education. Een for students preparing for various competitive exams like JEE Main and Advance, NEET UG, CUET, CLAT, etc.