GSEB Class 11  Syllabus 2023-2024: Gujarat HSC 11th Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Gujarat Board Class 11 Syllabus 2024: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar (GSEB) has made available the 11th class Syllabus 2023-24 for Science stream on its official website gseb.org. The curriculum of Gujarat board grade 11 plays an important role in the academic life of an intermediate student because as it lays the foundation for the 12th class as well. To score well in the GSEB 12th class board exam 2024, students must be well versed with the base taught in 11th class. The marks scored and knowledge gained in GSEB HSC is also important for further education at college-level studies, etc. This article enlists the subject-wise Gujarat Board Class 11 Syllabus PDF links for direct and free download. 

GSEB Class 11 વિજ્ઞાન પ્રવાહ Syllabus 2024: Gujarat Board 11th Grade  Subject-wise Syllabus 2023-24 

Check the chapter-wise syllabus content for Science Stream of Gujarat Board:

GSEB Class 11 English Syllabus 2024
Hornbill

1 The Portrait of a Lady

2 “We’re Not Afraid to Die... 

3 Discovering Tut: the Saga Continues

4 The Ailing Planet

5 The Adventure

6 Silk Road

Poem 1 A Photograph

Poem 2 The Laburnum Top

Poem 3 The Voice of the Rain

Poem 4 Childhood 

Poem 5 Father to Son

Snapshots

1 The Summer of the Beautiful White Horse

2 The Address

3 Mother’s Day

4 The Ghat of The Only World

Grammar

Fill in the blanks [parts Of Speech] 

Transformation of sentences  

Direct Indirect Narration

Figures of Speech 

Rectification of Errors  

Transformation of Sentences 

Composition

Email Writing 

Advertisement 

Paraphrasing 

Data Interpretation or Note Making 

Job Application 

Article Writing

Essay Writing or Speech Writing

GSEB Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2024

1 Sets

2 Relationship and Function

3 Trigonometric Functions

4 Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations

5 Linear Inequalities

6 Permutations and Combinations

7 Binomial Theorem

8 Sequence and Series

9 Straight Lines 

10 Vector Algebra

11  Introduction to Three-dimensional Geometry 

12 Linear Programming

13 Probability

GSEB Class 11 Physics ભૌતિક વિજ્ઞાન Syllabus 2024
1 - Units and Measurement2 - Trace Paths and Motors3 - Motion in A Plane4 - Laws of Motion5 - Work, Energy and Power6 - System of Particles and Rotational Motion8 - Mechanical Properties of Solids9 - Mechanical Properties of Fluids10 - Thermal Properties of Matter11 - Thermodynamics

GSEB Class 11 Chemistry રસાયણશાસ્ત્ર Syllabus 2024

1 - Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry

2 - Structure of Molecules

3 - Classification of Elements and Frequence in Properties

4 - Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure

5 - Thermodynamics

6 - Equilibirium

7 - Redox Process

GSEB Class 11 Biology જીવ વિજ્ઞાન Syllabus 2024

1 - Organism

2 - Biological Classification

3 - Vegetation

4 - The Animal World

5 - Physiotherapy of Flowering Plants

6 - Endoscopic Structure of Flowering Plants

7 - Structural Organisation in Animals

8 - Unit of Life9 - Biomolecules

10 - Cells and Cell Division

11 - Photosynthesis in Higher Plants

12 - Digestion in Plants

13 - Plant growth and development

14 - Respiration and Gas Exchange

15 - Water and Transport

GSEB Class 11 વિજ્ઞાન પ્રવાહ Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

From the list of download links given below, you can click on the link of the specific subject to check its syllabus and download it in PDF.

Download GSEB Class 11 English Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download GSEB Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download GSEB Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download GSEB Class 11 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Download GSEB Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2023-24 PDF

Importance of GSEB 11th વિજ્ઞાન પ્રવાહ Syllabus 2024

The GSEB Class 11 syllabus holds immense significance in shaping students' academic foundation. It includes a diverse range of subjects, that helps in intellectual growth and critical thinking skills. This curriculum, designed by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), lays the groundwork for advanced learning in class 12th and for further education. Een for students preparing for various competitive exams like JEE Main and Advance, NEET UG, CUET, CLAT, etc. 

