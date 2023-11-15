GSEB Class 11  Syllabus 2023-2024: Gujarat HSC 11th Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Gujarat Board Class 11 Syllabus 2024: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gandhinagar (GSEB) has made available the 11th class Syllabus 2023-24 for Science stream on its official website gseb.org. The curriculum of Gujarat board grade 11 plays an important role in the academic life of an intermediate student because as it lays the foundation for the 12th class as well. To score well in the GSEB 12th class board exam 2024, students must be well versed with the base taught in 11th class. The marks scored and knowledge gained in GSEB HSC is also important for further education at college-level studies, etc. This article enlists the subject-wise Gujarat Board Class 11 Syllabus PDF links for direct and free download.
GSEB Class 11 વિજ્ઞાન પ્રવાહ Syllabus 2024: Gujarat Board 11th Grade Subject-wise Syllabus 2023-24
Check the chapter-wise syllabus content for Science Stream of Gujarat Board:
|
GSEB Class 11 English Syllabus 2024
|Hornbill
1 The Portrait of a Lady
2 “We’re Not Afraid to Die...
3 Discovering Tut: the Saga Continues
4 The Ailing Planet
5 The Adventure
6 Silk Road
Poem 1 A Photograph
Poem 2 The Laburnum Top
Poem 3 The Voice of the Rain
Poem 4 Childhood
Poem 5 Father to SonSnapshots
1 The Summer of the Beautiful White Horse
2 The Address
3 Mother’s Day
4 The Ghat of The Only WorldGrammar
Fill in the blanks [parts Of Speech]
Transformation of sentences
Direct Indirect Narration
Figures of Speech
Rectification of Errors
Transformation of SentencesComposition
Email Writing
Advertisement
Paraphrasing
Data Interpretation or Note Making
Job Application
Article Writing
Essay Writing or Speech Writing
|
GSEB Class 11 Maths Syllabus 2024
|
1 Sets
2 Relationship and Function
3 Trigonometric Functions
4 Complex Numbers and Quadratic Equations
5 Linear Inequalities
6 Permutations and Combinations
7 Binomial Theorem
8 Sequence and Series
9 Straight Lines
10 Vector Algebra
11 Introduction to Three-dimensional Geometry
12 Linear Programming
13 Probability
|
GSEB Class 11 Physics ભૌતિક વિજ્ઞાન Syllabus 2024
|1 - Units and Measurement2 - Trace Paths and Motors3 - Motion in A Plane4 - Laws of Motion5 - Work, Energy and Power6 - System of Particles and Rotational Motion8 - Mechanical Properties of Solids9 - Mechanical Properties of Fluids10 - Thermal Properties of Matter11 - Thermodynamics
|
GSEB Class 11 Chemistry રસાયણશાસ્ત્ર Syllabus 2024
|
1 - Some Basic Concepts of Chemistry
2 - Structure of Molecules
3 - Classification of Elements and Frequence in Properties
4 - Chemical Bonding and Molecular Structure
5 - Thermodynamics
6 - Equilibirium
7 - Redox Process
|
GSEB Class 11 Biology જીવ વિજ્ઞાન Syllabus 2024
|
1 - Organism
2 - Biological Classification
3 - Vegetation
4 - The Animal World
5 - Physiotherapy of Flowering Plants
6 - Endoscopic Structure of Flowering Plants
7 - Structural Organisation in Animals
8 - Unit of Life9 - Biomolecules
10 - Cells and Cell Division
11 - Photosynthesis in Higher Plants
12 - Digestion in Plants
13 - Plant growth and development
14 - Respiration and Gas Exchange
15 - Water and Transport
GSEB Class 11 વિજ્ઞાન પ્રવાહ Syllabus 2024 PDF Download
From the list of download links given below, you can click on the link of the specific subject to check its syllabus and download it in PDF.
Importance of GSEB 11th વિજ્ઞાન પ્રવાહ Syllabus 2024
The GSEB Class 11 syllabus holds immense significance in shaping students' academic foundation. It includes a diverse range of subjects, that helps in intellectual growth and critical thinking skills. This curriculum, designed by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), lays the groundwork for advanced learning in class 12th and for further education. Een for students preparing for various competitive exams like JEE Main and Advance, NEET UG, CUET, CLAT, etc.