GSEB Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2023-2024: Gujarat HSC 11th Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Gujarat Board Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2024: The Gujarat Board has released the GSEB HSC Class 11th ભૌતિક વિજ્ઞાન (વિજ્ઞાન પ્રવાહ) Syllabus 2023-2024 for the General and Science Streams. The syllabus of class 11th serves as a foundation for students in class 12th as well. Hence, students must not take this lightly. The Physics syllabus is not extremely vast and hence, if students prepare in a regular and balanced manner, they can ace their exams. From this article, you check the contents of the Gujarat Board 11th Physics syllabus and download it in PDF for free.

Gujarat Class 11 Physics Chapters 2023-24: GSEB ભૌતિકશાસ્ત્ર (વિજ્ઞાન પ્રવાહ) Syllabus 2024

  • Chapter 1 - Units and Measurement
  • Chapter 2 - Trace Paths and Motors
  • Chapter 3 - Motion in A Plane
  • Chapter 4 - Laws of Motion
  • Chapter 5 - Work, Energy and Power
  • Chapter 6 - System of Particles and Rotational Motion
  • Chapter 8 - Mechanical Properties of Solids
  • Chapter 9 - Mechanical Properties of Fluids
  • Chapter 10 - Thermal Properties of Matter
  • Chapter 11 - Thermodynamics

