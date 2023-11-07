GSEB Class 11 English Syllabus 2023-2024: Gujarat HSC 11th Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Gujarat Board GSEB 11th English Syllabus: Download the GSEB grade 11 Science 2023-24 NCERT Syllabus PDFs for Gujarat Board, catering to both Gujarati and English Medium students of the Science stream in PDFs.

Gujarat Board Class 11 English Syllabus 2024: The Gujarat Board has released the GSEB HSC Class 11th English Syllabus for the 2023-24 academic year, for the General and Science Streams. It is essential for students preparing for the GSEB Class 11th Board Exam to thoroughly review the Gujarat Board English Syllabus 2023-24 class 11. Students are advised to carefully study the sets of topic s in the Syllabus, ensuring they cover all significant topics and familiarise themselves with the exam pattern. In this article, the GSEB HSC 11th Syllabus English of 2023-24 for Science stream is provided below, along with the direct link to download it in PDF format.

GSEB Class 11 English Syllabus 2024

Hornbill

1 The Portrait of a Lady

2 “We’re Not Afraid to Die...

3 Discovering Tut: the Saga Continues

4 The Ailing Planet

5 The Adventure

6 Silk Road

Poem 1 A Photograph

Poem 2 The Laburnum Top

Poem 3 The Voice of the Rain

Poem 4 Childhood

Poem 5 Father to Son

Snapshots

1 The Summer of the Beautiful White Horse

2 The Address

3 Mother’s Day

4 The Ghat of The Only World

Grammar

Fill in the blanks [parts Of Speech]

Transformation of sentences

Direct Indirect Narration

Figures of Speech

Rectification of Errors

Transformation of Sentences

Composition

Email Writing

Advertisement

Paraphrasing

Data Interpretation or Note Making

Job Application

Article Writing

Essay Writing or Speech Writing