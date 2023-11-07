GSEB Class 11 English Syllabus 2023-2024: Gujarat HSC 11th Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Gujarat Board Class 11 English Syllabus 2024: The Gujarat Board has released the GSEB HSC Class 11th English Syllabus for the 2023-24 academic year, for the General and Science Streams. It is essential for students preparing for the GSEB Class 11th Board Exam to thoroughly review the Gujarat Board English Syllabus 2023-24 class 11. Students are advised to carefully study the sets of topic s in the Syllabus, ensuring they cover all significant topics and familiarise themselves with the exam pattern. In this article, the GSEB HSC 11th Syllabus English of 2023-24 for Science stream is provided below, along with the direct link to download it in PDF format.
GSEB Class 11 English Syllabus 2024
Hornbill
1 The Portrait of a Lady
2 “We’re Not Afraid to Die...
3 Discovering Tut: the Saga Continues
4 The Ailing Planet
5 The Adventure
6 Silk Road
Poem 1 A Photograph
Poem 2 The Laburnum Top
Poem 3 The Voice of the Rain
Poem 4 Childhood
Poem 5 Father to Son
Snapshots
1 The Summer of the Beautiful White Horse
2 The Address
3 Mother’s Day
4 The Ghat of The Only World
Grammar
Fill in the blanks [parts Of Speech]
Transformation of sentences
Direct Indirect Narration
Figures of Speech
Rectification of Errors
Transformation of Sentences
Composition
Email Writing
Advertisement
Paraphrasing
Data Interpretation or Note Making
Job Application
Article Writing
Essay Writing or Speech Writing