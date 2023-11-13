GSEB Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2023-2024: Gujarat HSC 11th Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Gujarat Board Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2024: The GSEB HSC Class 11th જીવવિજ્ઞાન (Science Stream) Syllabus for the academic year 2023-2024 has been published by the Gujarat Board. The Biology syllabus plays a crucial role as it lays the groundwork for the 12th class, college-level studies, etc. This article provides free access to the contents of the Gujarat Board 11th Biology syllabus in PDF format. 

  • Chapter 1 - Organism
  • Chapter 2 - Biological Classification
  • Chapter 3 - Vegetation
  • Chapter 4 - The Animal World
  • Chapter 5 - Physiotherapy of Flowering Plants
  • Chapter 6 - Endoscopic Structure of Flowering Plants
  • Chapter 7 - Structural Organisation in Animals
  • Chapter 8 - Unit of Life
  • Chapter 9 - Biomolecules
  • Chapter 10 - Cells and Cell Division
  • Chapter 11 - Photosynthesis in Higher Plants
  • Chapter 12 - Digestion in Plants
  • Chapter 13 - Plant growth and dEvelopment
  • Chapter 14 - Respiration and Gas Exchange  
  • Chapter 15 - Water and Transport

GSEB Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2024 PDF Download

