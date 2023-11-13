GSEB Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2023-2024: Gujarat HSC 11th Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Gujarat Board Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2024: The GSEB HSC Class 11th જીવવિજ્ઞાન (Science Stream) Syllabus for the academic year 2023-2024 has been published by the Gujarat Board. The Biology syllabus plays a crucial role as it lays the groundwork for the 12th class, college-level studies, etc. This article provides free access to the contents of the Gujarat Board 11th Biology syllabus in PDF format.

Gujarat Class 11 Biology Chapters 2023-24: GSEB જીવવિજ્ઞાન (વિજ્ઞાન પ્રવાહ) Syllabus 2024