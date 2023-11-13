GSEB Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2023-2024: Gujarat HSC 11th Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Gujarat Board Class 11 Biology Syllabus 2024: The GSEB HSC Class 11th જીવવિજ્ઞાન (Science Stream) Syllabus for the academic year 2023-2024 has been published by the Gujarat Board. The Biology syllabus plays a crucial role as it lays the groundwork for the 12th class, college-level studies, etc. This article provides free access to the contents of the Gujarat Board 11th Biology syllabus in PDF format.
Gujarat Class 11 Biology Chapters 2023-24: GSEB જીવવિજ્ઞાન (વિજ્ઞાન પ્રવાહ) Syllabus 2024
- Chapter 1 - Organism
- Chapter 2 - Biological Classification
- Chapter 3 - Vegetation
- Chapter 4 - The Animal World
- Chapter 5 - Physiotherapy of Flowering Plants
- Chapter 6 - Endoscopic Structure of Flowering Plants
- Chapter 7 - Structural Organisation in Animals
- Chapter 8 - Unit of Life
- Chapter 9 - Biomolecules
- Chapter 10 - Cells and Cell Division
- Chapter 11 - Photosynthesis in Higher Plants
- Chapter 12 - Digestion in Plants
- Chapter 13 - Plant growth and dEvelopment
- Chapter 14 - Respiration and Gas Exchange
- Chapter 15 - Water and Transport