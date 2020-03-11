Gujarat Police Constable & Jail Sepoy Result Declared @lrbgujarat2018.in, Download Gujarat Police Provisional Selection List

Gujarat Police Constable & Jail Sepoy Result: Gujarat Police, Lokrakshak Recruitment Board 2018, has released the provisional selection list of the candidates for the post of Lokrakshak (Constable) Jail Sepoy Female, Lokrakshak (Constable) Unarmed (Female), Lokrakshak (Constable) Armed (Female). Also, the Document Verification List for General Male and Female Candidates for Constable and Jail Sepoy has been published by Gujarat Police.

Gujarat Police Constable & Jail Sepoy Provisional Selection List PDF s are given. Candidates can check check the confirm number and name of the selected candidates through the PDFs.

Gujarat Police Lokrakshak Constable Armed Result PDF

Gujarat Police Lokrakshak Constable Unarmed Result PDF

Gujarat Police Lokrakshak Constable Jail Sepoy Result PDF

Gujarat Police Constable & Jail Sepoy DV List (General Category Female Candidates)

Gujarat Police Constable & Jail Sepoy Waiting DV List (General Category Male Candidates)

A total of 5450 candidates are shortlisted out of which 3528 are for the post of Lokrakshak Constable Armed (Female), 1867 for Lokrakshak Constable Unarmed (Female) and 55 for Lokrakshak Constable Jail Sepoy Female Post.

As per the official website, “In this Provisional Result, if any women candidates are concerned, they should have the office of Police Recruitment Board, Bungalow no. G-1, Sarita will be able to come in front of Udhan, Sector-1, Gandhinagar, with the required evidence during the office hours. Submissions made after that will not be considered.Of the women candidates who are included in the provisional result, the women candidates whose document verification is pending will be briefly examined. At the time of document verification all the candidates whose documents are valid will be available for appointment, and if any of the candidates' documents are invalid, action will be taken in accordance with the rules”.

Gujarat Police had invited applications for 9713 posts of which 111 for Un-Armed Constable Lokrakshak (Female), 1748 for Armed Constable Lokrakshak (Female), and 55 for Jail Sipahi (Female)/ Matron.







