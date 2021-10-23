Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Gujarat Police Lokrakshak Recruitment Board (LRB) Notification 2021 for 10400+ Constable Posts, Apply Online @ojas.gujarat.gov.in

Lokrakshak Recruitment Board (LRB) or Lokrakshak Bharati Board, Gujarat is hiring 10459 Constable Posts in Gujarat Police.

Created On: Oct 23, 2021 18:43 IST
LRB Recruitment 2021

Gujarat Lokrakshak Recruitment Board (LRB) Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification: Lokrakshak Recruitment Board (LRB) or Lokrakshak Bharati Board, Gujarat has bring the golden opportunity for the candidates, seeking jobs in Gujarat Police, as huge number of vacancies are notified for the post of Constable. Around 10459 vacancies will be filled for Unarmed Police Constable, Armed Police Constable  and S.R.P.F. Constable under Gujarat Police Department.

Online Application Link has been already activated for Gujarat Police Constable Recruitment 2021 on ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Interested candidates are advised to submit their application much before the last date i.e. on or before 09 November 2021. The candidates are required to pay application fee for Rs. 100. However, we have given the LRB Constable Online Application Link in this article.

Candidates are advised to visit the notification PDF before applying Lokrakshak Recruitment Board Constable Recruitment 2021.

LRB Gujarat Police Constable Recruitment Notification

LRB Gujarat Police Constable Online Application Link

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Application - 23 October 2021
  • Last Date of Application - 09 November 2021

LRB Constable Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 10459

Unarmed Police Constable – Lokrakshak: 5212 Posts

  • Male: 3492
  • Female: 1720

Armed Police Constable – Lokrakshak: 797 Posts

  • Male: 534
  • Female: 263

S.R.P.F. Constable: 4450 Posts

  • Male: 4450
  • Female: 0

Eligibility Criteria for LRB Constable Posts

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should be 12th class passed. For more details, check detailed notification PDF given above.

LRB Constable Age Limit:

18 to 34 years

Selection Process for LRB Constable Posts

The candidates can check the selection process through the recruitment notification

How to Apply for Gujarat Police Constable Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode from 23 October to 09 November 2021.

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-

FAQ

What is LRB Application Fee ?

Rs. 100/-

What is Gujarat Police Lokrakshak Age Limit ?

18 to 34 years

How many vacancies are available for Gujarat Constable Posts ?

A total of 10459 vacancies are available for Constable Posts under Gujarat Posts.

What is the last date for Lokrakshak Recruitment Board Constable Registration ?

9 November 2021
Job Summary
NotificationGujarat Police Lokrakshak Recruitment Board (LRB) Recruitment 2021 for 10400+ Constable Posts, Apply Online @ojas.gujarat.gov.in
Notification DateOct 23, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionNov 9, 2021
CityAhmedabad
StateGujarat
CountryIndia
Organization Gujarat Police
Education Qual Senior Secondary
