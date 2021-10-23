Gujarat Police Lokrakshak Recruitment Board (LRB) Notification 2021 for 10400+ Constable Posts, Apply Online @ojas.gujarat.gov.in

Gujarat Lokrakshak Recruitment Board (LRB) Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification: Lokrakshak Recruitment Board (LRB) or Lokrakshak Bharati Board, Gujarat has bring the golden opportunity for the candidates, seeking jobs in Gujarat Police, as huge number of vacancies are notified for the post of Constable. Around 10459 vacancies will be filled for Unarmed Police Constable, Armed Police Constable and S.R.P.F. Constable under Gujarat Police Department.
Online Application Link has been already activated for Gujarat Police Constable Recruitment 2021 on ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Interested candidates are advised to submit their application much before the last date i.e. on or before 09 November 2021. The candidates are required to pay application fee for Rs. 100. However, we have given the LRB Constable Online Application Link in this article.
Candidates are advised to visit the notification PDF before applying Lokrakshak Recruitment Board Constable Recruitment 2021.
LRB Gujarat Police Constable Recruitment Notification
LRB Gujarat Police Constable Online Application Link
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 23 October 2021
- Last Date of Application - 09 November 2021
LRB Constable Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 10459
Unarmed Police Constable – Lokrakshak: 5212 Posts
- Male: 3492
- Female: 1720
Armed Police Constable – Lokrakshak: 797 Posts
- Male: 534
- Female: 263
S.R.P.F. Constable: 4450 Posts
- Male: 4450
- Female: 0
Eligibility Criteria for LRB Constable Posts
Educational Qualification:
Candidates should be 12th class passed. For more details, check detailed notification PDF given above.
LRB Constable Age Limit:
18 to 34 years
Selection Process for LRB Constable Posts
The candidates can check the selection process through the recruitment notification
How to Apply for Gujarat Police Constable Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode from 23 October to 09 November 2021.
Application Fee:
Rs. 100/-