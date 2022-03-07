Gujarat Police SI Answer Key 2022 Released @ojas.gujarat.gov.in, Raise Objections till 15 March

Gujarat Police SI Answer Key 2022: Gujarat Police has released the answer keys for recruitment to the post of Police Sub Inspector (PSI) (Wireless & MT) & Technical Operator. Candidates who appeared in the Gujarat Police Exam 2022 can download their answer keys through the official website of Gujarat Police.i.e. https://ojas.gujarat.gov.in/.

Gujarat Police PSI Exam 2022 was held on 27 February 2022 at various exam centres. Candidates can download Gujarat Police SI Answer Key 2022 followed by the easy steps given below. Candidates can also raise representations if they have any doubt against Gujarat Police SI Answer Key 2022 through prescribed format given on the official website latest by 15 March 2022.

How to Download Gujarat Police SI Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website of Gujarat Police. i.e. ojas.gujarat.gov.in Click on the notification link that reads 'Gujarat Police SI Answer Key 2022' flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. Now Download Gujarat Police SI Answer Key 2022 PDF and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download Gujarat Police SI Answer Key 2022

This drive is being done to recruit 333 vacancies of Police Sub Inspector (PSI) (Wireless & MT) & Technical Operator. Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and physical test. Candidates will be able to soon download Police Sub Inspector (PSI) (Wireless & MT) & Technical Operator Result through the official website. However, the candidates can download Gujarat Police SI Answer Key by clicking on the above link.