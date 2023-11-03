Gurugram University Result 2023 OUT at gu.aimserp.co.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

Gurugram University Result 2023: Gurugram University has recently released the annual/semester results of various UG and PG courses including BBA (HM), BCA, BBA, B.Sc, B.A, B.A (Hons), M.A, and MCA. Gurugram University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- gu.aimserp.co.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To check the Gurugram University results 2023, the students need to know their username/URN.
Gurugram University Results 2023
As per the latest update, Gurugram University released the results of various UG and PG programs. The students can check their Gurugram University results on the official exam portal of the University- gu.aimserp.co.in.
|
Gurugram University Result 2023
How to Check Gurugram University Results 2023?
Candidates can check their annual/semester results for various UG and PG courses including BBA (HM), BCA, BBA, B.Sc, B.A, B.A (Hons), M.A, MCA, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Gurugram University results 2023.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - gu.aimserp.co.in
Step 2: Enter username/URN, password, and verification code
Step 3: Click on sign In
Step 4: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to Check Gurugram University Results 2023
Check here the direct link for Gurugram University results for various examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Links
|
BBA (HM) 4th sem
|
B.A (Culinary Arts) 4th sem
|
BCA 2nd sem
|
BBA 2nd sem
|
B.Sc 2nd sem
|
B.A 2nd sem
|
B.A (Hons) English 2nd sem
|
M.A History 2nd sem
|
M.A Urdu 2nd sem
|
M.A History 2nd sem
|
MCA 2nd sem
|
B.Tech (Electrical and Electronics Engineering) 2nd sem
|
B.Tech (Electronics and Communications Engineering) 2nd sem
|
B.Tech (Computer Science and Engineering) 2nd sem
|
B.Tech (Electrical and Electronics Engineering) 4th sem
|
B.Tech (Computer Science and Engineering) 4th sem
|
B.Tech (Electronics and Communications Engineering) 6th sem
|
B.Tech (Civil Engineering) 4th sem
Gurugram University: Highlights
Gurugram University is located in Gurugram, Haryana. It was established in the year 2017. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Gurugram University offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the faculty of commerce and management, faculty of science and technology, faculty of law and humanities, faculty of life sciences, faculty of social sciences and education.
|
Gurugram University: Highlights
|
University Name
|
Gurugram University
|
Established
|
2017
|
Location
|
Gurugram, Haryana
|
Gurugram University Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed