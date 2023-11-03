Gurugram University Result 2023 OUT at gu.aimserp.co.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

Gurugram University Result 2023 OUT: Gurugram University declared the annual results of various UG and PG courses like BBA (HM), BCA, BBA, B.Sc, B.A, B.A (Hons), M.A, and MCA on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the result PDF.

Gurugram University Result 2023: Gurugram University has recently released the annual/semester results of various UG and PG courses including BBA (HM), BCA, BBA, B.Sc, B.A, B.A (Hons), M.A, and MCA. Gurugram University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- gu.aimserp.co.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To check the Gurugram University results 2023, the students need to know their username/URN.

Gurugram University Results 2023

As per the latest update, Gurugram University released the results of various UG and PG programs. The students can check their Gurugram University results on the official exam portal of the University- gu.aimserp.co.in.

Gurugram University Result 2023 Click here

How to Check Gurugram University Results 2023?

Candidates can check their annual/semester results for various UG and PG courses including BBA (HM), BCA, BBA, B.Sc, B.A, B.A (Hons), M.A, MCA, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Gurugram University results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - gu.aimserp.co.in

Step 2: Enter username/URN, password, and verification code

Step 3: Click on sign In

Step 4: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Check Gurugram University Results 2023

Check here the direct link for Gurugram University results for various examinations.

Gurugram University : Highlights

Gurugram University is located in Gurugram, Haryana. It was established in the year 2017. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Gurugram University offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the faculty of commerce and management, faculty of science and technology, faculty of law and humanities, faculty of life sciences, faculty of social sciences and education.