Gurugram University Result 2023 OUT at gu.aimserp.co.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

Gurugram University Result 2023 OUT: Gurugram University declared the annual results of various UG and PG courses like BBA (HM), BCA, BBA, B.Sc, B.A, B.A (Hons), M.A, and MCA on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the result PDF.

Direct link to download Gurugram University Result 2023 PDF here.
Direct link to download Gurugram University Result 2023 PDF here.

Gurugram University Result 2023: Gurugram University has recently released the annual/semester results of various UG and PG courses including BBA (HM), BCA, BBA, B.Sc, B.A, B.A (Hons), M.A, and MCA. Gurugram University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- gu.aimserp.co.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To check the Gurugram University results 2023, the students need to know their username/URN.

Gurugram University Results 2023

As per the latest update, Gurugram University released the results of various UG and PG programs. The students can check their Gurugram University results on the official exam portal of the University- gu.aimserp.co.in. 

Gurugram University Result 2023

Click here

How to Check Gurugram University Results 2023?

Candidates can check their annual/semester results for various UG and PG courses including BBA (HM), BCA, BBA, B.Sc, B.A, B.A (Hons), M.A, MCA, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Gurugram University results 2023. 

cyber securit

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - gu.aimserp.co.in

Step 2: Enter username/URN, password, and verification code

Step 3: Click on sign In 

Step 4: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Check Gurugram University Results 2023

Check here the direct link for Gurugram University results for various examinations.

Course

Result Links

BBA (HM) 4th sem

Click here

B.A (Culinary Arts) 4th sem

Click here

BCA 2nd sem

Click here

BBA 2nd sem

Click here

B.Sc 2nd sem

Click here

B.A 2nd sem

Click here

B.A (Hons) English 2nd sem

Click here

M.A History 2nd sem

Click here

M.A Urdu 2nd sem

Click here

M.A History 2nd sem

Click here

MCA 2nd sem

Click here

B.Tech (Electrical and Electronics Engineering) 2nd sem

Click here

B.Tech (Electronics and Communications Engineering) 2nd sem

Click here

B.Tech (Computer Science and Engineering) 2nd sem

Click here

B.Tech (Electrical and Electronics Engineering) 4th sem

Click here

B.Tech (Computer Science and Engineering) 4th sem

Click here

B.Tech (Electronics and Communications Engineering) 6th sem

Click here

B.Tech (Civil Engineering) 4th sem

Click here

Gurugram University: Highlights

Gurugram University is located in Gurugram, Haryana. It was established in the year 2017. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Gurugram University offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the faculty of commerce and management, faculty of science and technology, faculty of law and humanities, faculty of life sciences, faculty of social sciences and education.

Gurugram University: Highlights

University Name

Gurugram University

Established

2017

Location

Gurugram, Haryana

Gurugram University Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play

Related Stories

Next