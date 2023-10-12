GTU Result 2023 OUT on gtu.ac.in, Direct Link to Download Reassessment Result PDF

GTU Result 2023: Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has recently declared the result for various UG and PG courses like B.E, M.PH, D.Pharm, MBA, DA, B.PH, and other exams. Gujarat Technological University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- gtu.ac.in
GTU Reassessment Results 2023
As per the latest update, Gujarat Technological University (GTU) released the results of various semesters/years for UG and PG courses like B.E, M.PH, D.Pharm, MBA, DA, B.PH, and other exams. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- gtu.ac.in
GTU Result 2023
Steps to Check GTU Merit List 2023
Gujarat Technological University students can check their UG and PG results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Gujarat Technological University results 2023.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- gtu.ac.in
Step 2: Select ‘Exam’ segment and click on ‘Result List’ option available there.
Step 3: Select your course from the list.
Step 4: Enter the Enroll No./Seat No., security code, and press the ‘Search’ button.
Step 5: Result will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference
Direct Links To Download GTU Reassessment Results 2023
Check the direct link for GTU Result 2023 for various semester examinations. GTU Result List 2023 is given below.
Course
Result Date
Result Links
BE SEM 3 - Remedial (MAY 2023)
11-Oct-2023
MPH SEM 1 - Remedial (MAY 2023)
11-Oct-2023
Pharm.D Year 5 - Regular (MAY 2023) Re-check-Re-Assess
11-Oct-2023
Pharm.D Year 5 - Remedial (MAY 2023) Re-check-Re-Assess
11-Oct-2023
MBA SEM 1 - Remedial (MAY 2023)
11-Oct-2023
10-Oct-2023
DA SEM 2 - Regular (MAY 2023)
10-Oct-2023
BPH SEM 4 - Regular (MAY 2023)
09-Oct-2023
BPH SEM 4 - Remedial (MAY 2023)
09-Oct-2023
DIPL SEM 5 - Remedial (MAY 2023) Re-check-Re-Assess
09-Oct-2023
MBA SEM 2 - Regular (MAY 2023)
07-Oct-2023
MBA SEM 2 - Remedial (MAY 2023)
07-Oct-2023
Gujarat Technological University Result: Highlights
Gujarat Technological University (GTU) is situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. It was established in 2007. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
GUT Presently offers various UG, PG, Diploma, and Doctoral Programs in engineering, pharmacy, and management disciplines.
Presently, more than 430 colleges are affiliated with Gujarat Technological University.
Gujarat Technological University Highlights
University Name
Gujarat Technological University
Established
2007
GTU Result Link - Latest
Accreditations
NAAC
Approvals
UGC
Gender
Co-ed