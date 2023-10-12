GTU Result 2023 OUT on gtu.ac.in, Direct Link to Download Reassessment Result PDF

Gujarat Technological University Reassessment Result 2023: Gujarat Technological University (GTU) declared the results for various UG and PG courses like B.E, M.PH, D.Pharm, MBA, DA, B.PH, and other exams. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the Gujarat Technological University results 2023.

Get the direct link to download GTU Reassessment Result 2023 PDF here.

GTU Result 2023: Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has recently declared the result for various UG and PG courses like B.E, M.PH, D.Pharm, MBA, DA, B.PH, and other exams. Gujarat Technological University Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- gtu.ac.in

GTU Reassessment  Results 2023

As per the latest update, Gujarat Technological University (GTU) released the results of various semesters/years for UG and PG courses like B.E, M.PH, D.Pharm, MBA, DA, B.PH, and other exams. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- gtu.ac.in

GTU Result 2023

Click here

Steps to Check GTU Merit List 2023

Gujarat Technological University students can check their UG and PG results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Gujarat Technological University results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- gtu.ac.in

Step 2: Select ‘Exam’ segment and click on ‘Result List’ option available there.

Step 3: Select your course from the list.

Step 4: Enter the Enroll No./Seat No., security code, and press the ‘Search’ button.

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links To Download GTU Reassessment  Results 2023 

Check the direct link for GTU Result 2023 for various semester examinations. GTU Result List 2023 is given below.

 

Course

Result Date

Result Links

BE SEM 3 - Remedial (MAY 2023)

11-Oct-2023

Click here

MPH SEM 1 - Remedial (MAY 2023)

11-Oct-2023

Click here

Pharm.D Year 5 - Regular (MAY 2023) Re-check-Re-Assess

11-Oct-2023

Click here

Pharm.D Year 5 - Remedial (MAY 2023) Re-check-Re-Assess

11-Oct-2023

Click here

MBA SEM 1 - Remedial (MAY 2023)

11-Oct-2023

Click here

MBA SEM 1 - Remedial (MAY 2023)

10-Oct-2023

Click here

DA SEM 2 - Regular (MAY 2023)

10-Oct-2023

Click here

BPH SEM 4 - Regular (MAY 2023)

09-Oct-2023

Click here

BPH SEM 4 - Remedial (MAY 2023)

09-Oct-2023

Click here

DIPL SEM 5 - Remedial (MAY 2023) Re-check-Re-Assess

09-Oct-2023

Click here

MBA SEM 2 - Regular (MAY 2023)

07-Oct-2023

Click here

MBA SEM 2 - Remedial (MAY 2023)

07-Oct-2023

Click here

Gujarat Technological University Result: Highlights

Gujarat Technological University (GTU) is situated in  Ahmedabad, Gujarat. It was established in 2007. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

GUT Presently offers various UG, PG, Diploma, and Doctoral Programs in engineering, pharmacy, and management disciplines.

Presently, more than 430 colleges are affiliated with Gujarat Technological University.

 

Gujarat Technological University Highlights

University Name

Gujarat Technological University

Established

2007

GTU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

FAQ

Is GTU Result 2023 Declared for B.E 3rd sem?

Yes, GTU has released the results of B.E 3rd sem on its official website. The GTU result 2023 has been released by the Controller of Examination.

How do I check my Gujarat Technological University result 2023 for MBA 2nd Sem?

The Gujarat Technological University result 2023 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check Gujarat Technological University results on this page.

