HAL Admit Card 2020 for Diploma Technician Posts Released @hal-india.co.in, Downloading Link Available Here

HAL Diploma Technician Admit Card 2020 Download: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has released the admit card for the written test for the Diploma Technician posts on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the HAL Diploma Technician posts can download their Admit Card from the official website of HAL-hal-india.co.in.

As per the short notification released by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the direct link for downloading the written test Admit Card for the Diploma Technician is uploaded on its official website. Candidates applied for the above posts can download their admit card from the official website. The Link for downloading Admit Card will be available on the official website till 3 October 2020.

According to the short notification, the date and time of the Written Test will be intimated to shortlisted eligible Candidates by e-mail as provided by them in the Application form. The same will also be hosted on the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) official website http://www.hal-india.co.in.

Candidates appearing for the Diploma Technician posts should note that the Written Test will be of 2 ½ hours duration. The test will be in three parts, comprising of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Part-I will consist of 20 questions on General Awareness, Part-II will consist of 40 questions on English & Reasoning. Part-III will consist of 100 questions on the concerned Discipline. Each question carries one mark each and there is no negativeMark.

It is noted that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) had invited applications for the Diploma Technician Posts on its official website.