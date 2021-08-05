Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

HAL MT Admit Card 2021 Released for Design/ Management Trainee Posts @online.cbexams.com, Check Direct Link

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has released the Admit Card for the Design Trainee / Management Trainee posts on its official website: hal-india.co.in. Check direct link here. 

Created On: Aug 5, 2021 16:11 IST
HAL MT Admit Card 2021Download: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has released the Admit Card for the Online Selection Test for the posts of Design Trainee / Management Trainee (Technical). All such candidates applied for the various posts including Design Trainee / Management Trainee (Technical) can download the HAL MT Admit Card 2021 from the direct link available on the official website of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited-hal-india.co.in.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has uploaded the direct link to download the HAL MT Admit Card 2021 on its official website. 

In a bid to download the HAL MT Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application Number and Date of Birth on the space given on the official website. Candidates can get their Admit Card after clicking the Proceed button available on the official website. 

It is noted that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has released earlier the revised dates of Online Selection Test for the Posts of Design Trainee / Management Trainee (Technical) on its official website. The online test is scheduled on 12th & 13th August, 2021. Candidates who have applied for the various posts including Design Trainee / Management Trainee (Technical) under Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) recruitment drive, can download  the HAL MT Admit Card 2021 from the official website. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link to Download the HAL MT Admit Card 2021

How to Download: HAL MT Admit Card 2021

  • First of all visit the official website of HAL i.e. https://hal-india.co.in.
  • Go to the Career section available on the home page.
  • Click on the link Click here to download Admit Card  given on the Home Page.
  • A New Window will open where you will have to provide your login credentials.
  • You are advised to download and save the HAL MT Admit Card 2021 for future reference.

