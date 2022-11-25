HAL Admit Card 2022 (Out) for Security Guard/Fitter Post at hal-india.co.in, Check Download Link

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has released the Admit Card for the Security Guard/Fitter posts on its official website -hal-india.co.in. Download link available here.

HAL Security Guard/Fitter Admit Card 2022: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has released the Admit Card for the written exam for the post of Security Guard/Fitter on its official website. Written exam for the Security Guard/Fitter posts is scheduled on 27th November 2022.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for the Security Guard/Fitter post can download their Admit Card for the same through the official website of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) -hal-india.co.in.

You can download the HAL Security Guard/Fitter Admit Card 2022 also through the link directly after providing your credentials.

It is noted that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited will be conducting the written exam for the Security Guard/Fitter Post on 27 November 2022. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials including Application Number and Password to the link on the official website.

According to the notification released earlier, the written test will be of 2 ½ hours duration and it will be in 3 parts, comprising of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Part-I will consist of 20 questions on General Awareness, Part-II will consist of 40 questions on English & Reasoning and Part-III will consist of 100 questions on the concerned Discipline. Each question carries 1 mark each and there will be no negative Marking.

You can download the Admit Card after following the steps given below.

How to Download: HAL Security Guard/Fitter Admit Card 2022