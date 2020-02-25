HARTRON Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 120 Networking Engineer and Other Posts @hartron.org.in

HARTRON Recruitment 2020: Haryana State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (HARTRON) has invited applications for the recruitment of Programmer (PHP), Networking Engineer, Networking Assistant, DTP Operator and Junior Programmer Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post in through official website from 25 February to 06 March 2020.

Important Date

Starting Date of Application – 25 February 2020

Last Date of Application - 06 March 2020

HARTRON Vacancy Details

Total Posts: 120

Programmer (PHP) – 10

Networking Engineer – 05

Networking Assistant – 05

DTP Operator – 05

Junior Programmer - 89

Eligibility Criteria for Networking Engineer and Other Posts Job

Educational Qualification:

Programmer (PHP) – B.E./B.Tech (in any stream)/ M.Sc. (Comp.Sc./IT)/ MCA/‘B’/’C’ Level course with 60% marks OR M. Sc (Phy/Math/Statistics) with 60% marks and PGDCA with 60% marks. Having knowledge in Software Development on PHP, MS Access/MySQL.

Networking Engineer – B.E./B.Tech (in any stream)/M.Sc. (Comp.Sc./IT)/ MCA/ ‘B’/’C’ Level course with 60% marks. OR M. Sc (Phy/Math/Statistics) with 60% marks and PGDCA with 60% marks. Certification in MCSE/CCNA/ DCNE/ Linux/Solaris/Minimum 3 months diploma Networking/System Security. 01 year working experience of network administration/ handling of troubleshooting and resolving of operational issues of LAN/WAN/Internet/Intranet including hardware and system software.

Networking Assistant – 03 Years Diploma in Comp. Sc./ IT/ Electronics/ Electronics & Comm./BCA/ B.Sc. (Comp.Sc./IT),/‘A’/’B’ level course from DOE/ NIELIT with 55% marks. 1 year working experience in troubleshooting, operation and maintenance of Electronics Equipment; handling of LAN/WAN/ Internet/Intranet including hardware and system software.

DTP Operator – Graduate (55% marks) with PGDCA/ PDCA/ PGDIT/APGDCA. OR BCA/B.Sc. (Comp. Sc./IT) MCA/M.Sc. Comp.Sc./IT)/ B.Tech (in any stream) (with 55% marks).

Junior Programmer - 10+2 (50% marks) with 1 year course in Desktop Publishing/Graduation with 6 months full time certificate course in Desktop Publishing. 1 year experience in designing print media like advertisements, Brouchers, News Letters etc using Coral Draw/ Page Maker and Adobe Premiere/ Photoshop.

Salary:

Programmer (PHP), Networking Engineer – Rs. 25200 per month

Networking Assistant - Rs. 20250 per month

DTP Operator, Junior Programmer – Rs. 18225 per month

How to Apply for the HARTRON Networking Engineer and Other Posts Jobs 2020

The eligible candidates can apply to the post through official website from 25 February to 06 March 2020.

HARTRON Recruitment Notification PDF



HARTRON Online Application