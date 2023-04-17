Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th Special Exam Dates Released, Check BSEH Schedule, Guidelines Here

Haryana Board Date Sheet 2023: BSEH has released the special exam dates for class 10th and 12th students. BSEH will conduct Haryana board class 10th and 12th special board exams from April 24. Check schedule here 

BSEH Date Sheet 2023 Releases for Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th Special Exam
BSEH Date Sheet 2023 Releases for Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th Special Exam

Haryana Board Date Sheet 2023: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the classes 10th and 12th special exam dates. As per the schedule, the special board exams will begin on April 24. Students can check and download the BSEH date sheet 2023 online at bseh.org.in. The special exams for class 10 will be conducted between April 24 and May 1 while class 12 will be held from April 24 to May 4. The exam will be held in a single shift starting from 2 pm.

Haryana Board is conducting special exams for those eligible to appear for the February/March 2023 exam but could not appear for any reason. Those registered between April 3 and 7 will be allowed to appear for the Haryana board special exams for classes 10th and 12th. Also, the BSEH admit card 2023 will be released for the students appearing for the special exams. 

Career Counseling

BSEH Class 10th Date Sheet 2023 for Special Exams

Haryana Board will be conducting class 10th special exams from April 24. Students can go through the table to know the subject-wise dates: 

Dates 

Subjects

April 24, 2023

Mathematics

April 25, 2023

Social Science

April 26, 2023

English

April 27, 2023

Science

April 28, 2023 

Hindi

April 29, 2023

Sanskrit, Sanskrit Sahitya Aarsh Padhdti Gurukul, Health & Physical Education & Music Hindustani (Vocal)

May 1, 2023 

Sanskrit Vyakran Aarsh Padhdti Gurukul

BSEH Class 12th Date Sheet 2023 for Special Exams

As per the schedule, the board exam will be concluded at different times depending on the subject. Here, students can go through the Haryana board time table for classes 10th, 12th: 

Dates 

Subjects

April 24, 2023

Sanskrit, Sanskrit Vyakran Part-1 Aarsh Padhdti Gurukul

April 25, 2023

Hindi Core

April 26, 2023

English Core

April 27, 2023

Mathematics, Political Science, Fine Arts (All Options)

April 28, 2023 

History, Biology, Economics

April 29, 2023

Chemistry, Accountancy, Public Administration

May 1, 2023 

Geography, Home Science

May 2, 2023

Physics, Sociology, Music Hindustani (Vocal)

May 3, 2023

Sanskrit Sahitya Ved Sidhant Aarsh Padhdti Gurukul, Physical Education

May 4, 2023 

Sanskrit Vyakran Part-2 Aarsh Padhdti Gurukul

Important Guidelines for Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th Special Exam 

  • Differently Abled (Blind, Dyslexic & Spastic, Deaf & Dumb, Permanently disabled) who cannot write with their own hands, shall be provided along with the services of an amanuensis who should be one class below the students taking the examination and extra time of 20 minutes per hour answering each paper. 
  • Students have to bring their own Log., Trigonometry Tables & Stencils for maps and can use coloured pencils for Science subjects only.
  • Private/Open School students are advised to contact the Centre Supdt for their practical exam’s date, time & place.
  • Calculators (Simple/Scientific) & mobile phones are not permitted. 

Also Read: HBSE 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Haryana Board Latest News, Toppers List and Updates Here

FAQ

When will JAC 12th Result 2023 be declared?

Jharkhand class 12th result will be announced in May/June in online mode.

What is the expected JAC class 12th Result 2023 Date and Time?

As of now, the Jharkhand inter result date and time have not yet been released. However, JAC 12th result will likely be released by May/June 2023.

How to check JAC 12th result 2023?

To check Jharkhand 12th result, students have to visit the official website:jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

What if I am unable to pass in one subject in Jharkhand board 12th result 2023?

Such students can appear for JAC class 12 compartment exams expected to be held in July.

Can we check our exam copies or verify our marks after the Jharkhand board announces the 12th result?

Yes, students can apply for JAC 12th revaluation for verification of their marks.

Related Categories

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next