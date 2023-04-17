Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th Special Exam Dates Released, Check BSEH Schedule, Guidelines Here

Haryana Board Date Sheet 2023: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the classes 10th and 12th special exam dates. As per the schedule, the special board exams will begin on April 24. Students can check and download the BSEH date sheet 2023 online at bseh.org.in. The special exams for class 10 will be conducted between April 24 and May 1 while class 12 will be held from April 24 to May 4. The exam will be held in a single shift starting from 2 pm.
Haryana Board is conducting special exams for those eligible to appear for the February/March 2023 exam but could not appear for any reason. Those registered between April 3 and 7 will be allowed to appear for the Haryana board special exams for classes 10th and 12th. Also, the BSEH admit card 2023 will be released for the students appearing for the special exams.
BSEH Class 10th Date Sheet 2023 for Special Exams
Haryana Board will be conducting class 10th special exams from April 24. Students can go through the table to know the subject-wise dates:
|
Dates
|
Subjects
|
April 24, 2023
|
Mathematics
|
April 25, 2023
|
Social Science
|
April 26, 2023
|
English
|
April 27, 2023
|
Science
|
April 28, 2023
|
Hindi
|
April 29, 2023
|
Sanskrit, Sanskrit Sahitya Aarsh Padhdti Gurukul, Health & Physical Education & Music Hindustani (Vocal)
|
May 1, 2023
|
Sanskrit Vyakran Aarsh Padhdti Gurukul
BSEH Class 12th Date Sheet 2023 for Special Exams
As per the schedule, the board exam will be concluded at different times depending on the subject. Here, students can go through the Haryana board time table for classes 10th, 12th:
|
Dates
|
Subjects
|
April 24, 2023
|
Sanskrit, Sanskrit Vyakran Part-1 Aarsh Padhdti Gurukul
|
April 25, 2023
|
Hindi Core
|
April 26, 2023
|
English Core
|
April 27, 2023
|
Mathematics, Political Science, Fine Arts (All Options)
|
April 28, 2023
|
History, Biology, Economics
|
April 29, 2023
|
Chemistry, Accountancy, Public Administration
|
May 1, 2023
|
Geography, Home Science
|
May 2, 2023
|
Physics, Sociology, Music Hindustani (Vocal)
|
May 3, 2023
|
Sanskrit Sahitya Ved Sidhant Aarsh Padhdti Gurukul, Physical Education
|
May 4, 2023
|
Sanskrit Vyakran Part-2 Aarsh Padhdti Gurukul
Important Guidelines for Haryana Board Class 10th, 12th Special Exam
- Differently Abled (Blind, Dyslexic & Spastic, Deaf & Dumb, Permanently disabled) who cannot write with their own hands, shall be provided along with the services of an amanuensis who should be one class below the students taking the examination and extra time of 20 minutes per hour answering each paper.
- Students have to bring their own Log., Trigonometry Tables & Stencils for maps and can use coloured pencils for Science subjects only.
- Private/Open School students are advised to contact the Centre Supdt for their practical exam’s date, time & place.
- Calculators (Simple/Scientific) & mobile phones are not permitted.
Also Read: HBSE 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Haryana Board Latest News, Toppers List and Updates Here