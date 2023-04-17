HBSE 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Haryana Board Latest News, Toppers List and Updates Here

HBSE Class 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: Haryana Board officials will soon be announcing the class 12 board exam results. Students who have appeared for the exams can check the latest updates related to board results here.

HBSE 12th Result 2023 Date & Time: Board of School Education, Haryana will be announcing the Haryana Board class 12 results soon. Students who have appeared for the Haryana Board (HBSE) class 12 exams will be able to check the board results through the link which will be available on the official website.

Haryana board conducted the class 12 exams from February 27 to March 28, 2023. Students who have appeared for the HBSE exams will be able to check the results by entering their class 12 roll number in the result link given on the homepage.

According to reports, a total of 2,63,409 students appeared for the class 12 board exams. The details of the performance of the students will be mentioned by the board along with announcing the board results.

HBSE Class 12 Result 2023 Date and Time

Haryana board class 12 exams concluded on March 28, 2023. It is expected that the board will announce the HBSE class 12 results by April end 2023. Students can check the Haryana board result schedule here.

Particulars Date Haryana Class 12th Exam February 27 to March 28, 2023 Haryana Board Class 12 Result April or May 2023

Where to check Haryana Board Class 12th Result 2023?

Haryana Board will be announcing the class 12 results by April end 2023. After the board officials announce the class 12 results in an official press conference, the link for students to check the Haryana class 12 result will be made available on the official website- bseh.org.in. Candidates will also be provided with a direct link on this page to check the board results.

How to Check HBSE 12th Result 2023 Online?

Haryana Board class 12 results 2023 will be announced on the official website of the board. To check the Haryana class 12 results, students are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials. Candidates can also follow the steps given here to check the board results.

Step 1: Visit the Haryana board official website

Step 2: Click on the class 12 result link

Step 3: Enter the roll number in the result link given

Step 4: The class 12 results will be displayed

Step 5: Download the Haryana board result for further reference

HBSE Class 12 Result 2023 Re-evaluation

After the Haryana class 12 results are announced, the board officials will be announcing the schedule for the re-evaluation process. The class 12 re-evaluation is conducted for the students who wish to get their answer sheets rechecked for errors. To apply for the class 12 re-evaluation process, students are required to visit the official website and fill up the application form available. The revised marksheets of the students after the re-evaluation process will be available on the official website of the board.

HBSE 12th Compartment Result 2023

Haryana board class 12 compartment exams are conducted for students who want to improve their exam scores. Those who were unable to secure the required marks in the class 12 exams in their first attempt will be able to apply and appear for the compartment exams. The Haryana 12th compartment exams are conducted shortly after the board announces the class 12 results. The applications for the compartment exams will be released on the official website of the board. .

HBSE Class 12 Result 2023: Previous Year Statistics

In 2022, a total of 2,45,685 students appeared for the class 12 Haryana board exams. The board recorded a pass percentage of 87.08%. Check the statistics of the previous year below.

Years Overall Pass Percentage Boys Pass Percentage Girls Pass Percentage No. of students appeared 2022 87.08% 83.96% 90.51% 2,45,685 2021 100% 100% 100% - 2020 80.34% 75.06% 86.30% Around 3 lakhs

HBSE Class 12 Result Topper List (Previous Years)

Along with announcing the Haryana class 12 results, the board also announces the list of students who have topped the Haryana board exams for all three streams. In 2022 Kajal secured the top rank in the arts stream with 498 marks while Payal secured the top rank in the science stream with 494 marks. Muskan secured the top rank in the commerce stream with 496 marks. Check the previous year toppers list below.

Arts Stream 2022

Rank Name of toppers Name of school Marks 1 Kajal K C M Public Sr Src School, Nindana 498 2 Shruti Tagore Sr Sec School, Narnaund 495 3 Kriti Dindyal Maharishi Ved Vyas Sr Sec School, Bastli 494 3 Neha K C M Public Sr Sec School, Nindana 494

Science stream 2022

Rank Name of toppers Name of schools Marks 1 Payal Paradise Sr Sec School, Achhej Paharipur 494 2 Kapil Gayatry Vidya Mandir Sr Sec School Adarsh Colony, Palwal 493 2 Mahak Saraswati Public School, Naguran 493 2 Kiran Devi Maharshi Dayanand Sr Sec School, Khudan 493 3 Tamanna Govt Model Sanskriti Sr Sec School, Nehar Kothi, Barwala 492

Commerce Stream 2022