Haryana CET Admit Card 2022 Antime Soon @hssc.gov.in : Check Your Exam City Now!

Haryana CET Admit Card 2022: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is all set to release the admit card for the Common Entrance Test (CET) on https://onetimeregn.haryana.gov.in and on www.hssc.gov.in. As per the reports, HSSC CET Admit Card Link will be available today i.e. on 02 November 2022. Meanwhile, students who have applied for HSSC CET 2022 can check their exam city using their registration details including registration number and date of birth. We will provide the HSSC CET Admit Card Direct Link, once available.

HSSC CET Exam Date 2022

Haryana Common Eligibility Test will be held on 05 and 06 November 2022 in two sessions in 17 districts of the state. The exam will be conducted in offline mode. More than 11 lakh (11,36,874) candidates have registered for the HSSC CET 2022.



Once the admit card is released, the candidates will be able to check their exam centre's details such as Date and Time/Session etc.) and general instructions for the CET exam.

According to Bhopal Singh Khadri, “In the CET examination, candidates will be identified on the basis of Aadhar card and iris recognition.”

Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to apply for group C and group D posts which will be released by the government of Haryana from time to time.

