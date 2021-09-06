HSSC SI Exam 2021 Dates OUT on hssc.gov.in, Check Haryana Police Admit Card Release Date & Exam Pattern Here

Haryana Police HSSC SI Exam 2021 and Admit Card Dates have been announced by Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on hssc.gov.in. Check Exam Date, Admit Card Release Date and Exam Pattern Here.

HSSC SI Exam 2021 Dates: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released a notice regarding the conduct of Sub Inspector exam 2021. The candidates who applied for HSSC SI Exam 2021 against Advt. No. 3/2021 can check the complete schedule on the official website of HSSC.i.e.hssc.gov.in.

HSSC SI Exam 2021 Date & Admit Card Date

According to the new official notice, the commission has scheduled the exam on 26 September 2021 in two shifts. The date and time of the exam is given below in the table. The candidates who applied for the aforementioned exam will be able to download their admit cards on 19 September 2021. Earlier, this exam was to held on 29 August 2021.

Name of the Post Date of Exam Time of Exam Sub-Inspector - Male September 26, 2021 Morning Session - 10:30 AM to 12:00 Noon Reporting Time - 8:30 AM / No Entry after 9:30 AM Sub-Inspecto Female September 26, 2021 Evening Session - 03:00 PM to 4:30 PM Reporting Time - 1:00 PM/ No Entry after 2:00 PM

HSSC SI Exam 2021 Scheme

The Written Examination (OMR Based) for the post of SUB INSPECTOR (MALE) & SUB INSPECTOR (FEMALE) of Police Deptt. Haryana against Advt. No. 3/2021 Cat. No. 01 & 02 would be bilingual. The exam will have questions from General studies, General Science, Current affairs, General Reasoning, Mental Aptitude, Numerical ability, Agriculture, Animal husbandry, other relevant fields/trades etc. The difficulty level of the exam would be 10+2 level as prescribed by the Haryana Board of School Education.

The candidates are required to appear in written and knowledge test which would be of 80% in the final selection. There will be no negative marking. The candidate will be given 90 minutes to attempt the paper.