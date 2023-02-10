HBSE Admit Card 2023 (Soon): Latest Update, Download Class 10, 12 Haryana Board Hall Ticket, Roll Number

HBSE Admit Card 2023: Haryana Board of School Education is expected to release the admit cards for board examination 2022-23 soon. Check latest updates regarding the release of 2023 HBSE admit card, get the stepwise procedure to download the admit card for regular and private candidates and get roll number.

HBSE Admit Card 2023: Haryana Board of School Education, HBSE is ready to conduct the board examinations for the 2022-2023 academic session. The board examination for HBSE board students of classes 10, 12 will commence from February 27, 2023. As students of Haryana Board are getting close to the beginning of the board exams, they are expecting the release of HBSE admit card 2023.

Admit card or hall ticket is one of the most important documents that a student of HBSE must carry with them to each exam. The hall tickets contain many important information that the students can’t do without in the examination hall. Moreover, no student will be allowed to either attempt or even enter the exam hall without their original HBSE Admit Card 2023 issued by their school.

HBSE Admit Card 2023

In this article, students of HBSE board who are preparing to appear in HBSE Class 10, 12 board exam 2023 can check all the latest updates regarding the release of HBSE Hall Ticket 2023. Check the procedure to download the Admit card and also get a direct link to access it from here.

What is the HBSE Admit Card 2023?

Haryana Board of School Education issues HBSE Admit Cards or HBSE Hall Tickets each year for the students of Haryana board in classes 10, 12. As the name suggests, these admit cards are the tickets to let you enter the exam hall and attempt the exams. They contain important details related to the candidate and exams as well.

Details mentioned in HBSE Admit Card 2023

The details that are likely to be mentioned in the HBSE Admit Card 2023 are:

Student name

Student photograph

Student signature

HBSE roll number

Name of father

Name of mother

Exam centre name

Exam centre number

Exam centre address

School name

School number

Where to download HBSE 2023 Admit Card for class 10th, 12th?

HBSE Board releases the HBSE admit card annually on it official website bseh.org.in.

The private candidates can download the HBSE admit card 2023 from the official website.

However, regular candidates cannot download the date sheet directly from the website.

The school heads or the school administration of the registered regular HBSE Board students in class 10th and 12th should download the HBSE Admit card for the students through the school login link on the HBSE official website.

How to download 2023 HBSE Admit Card?

The steps to get the admit card of HBSE for private and regular candidates of classes 10,12 students are given below.

How to download the HBSE 2023 Admit Card: Regular Students

School administration will download the HBSE Admit card 2023 for class 10, 12 and distribute it to the board exam candidates

1 Go to the official website of HBSE

2 Check the notifications

3 Go to the Admit Card link. New page will open up.

4 Enter the required information.

5 Download the HBSE Admit Card PDF

How to download the HBSE 2023 Admit Card: Private Students

1 Go to the official website of HBSE

2 Check the notifications for the Private students HBSE admit card of 2023

3 Click on the notification and New page will open up.

4 Enter the required information.

5 Download the HBSE Admit Card PDF for Private students.

Download HBSE Admit Card 2023 Class 10

Regular: Download HBSE Admit Card 2023 Class 10 PDF (Link to be activated soon) Private: Download HBSE Admit Card 2023 Class 10 PDF (Link to be activated soon)

Download HBSE Admit Card 2023 Class 12

Regular: Download HBSE Admit Card 2023 Class 12 PDF (Link to be activated soon) Private: Download HBSE Admit Card 2023 Class 12 PDF (Link to be activated soon)

HBSE Board Exam 2023

The Haryana Board class 10, 12 examinations will commence from February 27th, 2023.

The examination for class 10 and class 12 will end on March 25, 2023 and March 28, 2023, respectively.

HBSE Board Exam 2023: Highlights

Class 10 Class 12 HBSE Date sheet release date January 11, 2023 HBSE Revised Date sheet release date February 3, 2023 HBSE Admit Card release date Awaited Awaited HBSE Exam Start Date February 27, 2023 February 27, 2023 HBSE Exam End Date March 25, 2023 March 28, 2023