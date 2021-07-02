Heavy Water Board (HWB) Exam Date 2021 Out for Various Posts @hwb.gov.in, Check Details Here

HWC has released the exam date for various posts such as Stipendiary Trainee, Technical Officer, Nurse, Stenographer, Scientific Assistant, UDC, Driver-Cum-Pump Operator-Cum-Fireman and Technician on hwb.gov.in. Details Here

Heavy Water Board Exam Date: Heavy Water Board, Department of Atomic Energy has released the exam date for various posts on its website -hwb.gov.in. As per the official website HWB Exam will be held on 23 July, 24 July and 25 July 2021.

HWC had invited applications for the recruitment of Stipendiary Trainee, Technical Officer, Nurse, Stenographer, Scientific Assistant, UDC, Driver-Cum-Pump Operator-Cum-Fireman and Technician Post from 11 January to 31 January 2020.

Heavy Water Board Trainee and Technical Officer Notification PDF

Important Dates

Starting Date for Online Application Submission - 11 January 2020

Last Date for Online Application Submission - 31 January 2020

Exam Date - 23 July, 24 July and 25 July 2021

Heavy Water Board Vacancy Details

Stipendiary Trainee (Category-I) - 65 Posts

Chemical - 43

Mechanical -1

Electrical -7

Instrumentation -9

Chemistry (Laboratory) -5

Stipendiary Trainee (Category-II) - 92 Posts

Process/ Plant Operator -56

Chemistry (Laboratory) -2

Electrical - 4

Mechanical (Fitter) - 10

Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) - 1

Welder - 8

Rigger - 3

Turner - 2

Plumber - 3

Mason - 2

Carpenter - 1

Technical Officer (D)

Chemical -21

Mechanical - 03

Instrumentation -02

Civil -02

Other Posts

NURSE/A 04

Scientific Assistant - B (Civil) 05

Scientific Assistant - B (Radiography) 01

Technician/C - (Crane/Forklift Operator) 03

Sub Officer/B 05

Stenographer Grade-II 02

Stenographer Grade-III 08

Upper Division Clerk 18

Driver (Ordinary Grade) 20

Driver-Cum-Pump Operator-Cum-Fireman/A -(Dpof/A) 26

Salary:

Technical Officer – D – Rs. 67,700 in Level 11 of the Pay matrix +DA

Category-I, Stipendiary Trainee I Year – Rs. 16,000 PM; II Year – Rs. 18,000 PM

Category - II, Stipendiary TraineeI Year – Rs. 10,500 PM; II Year – Rs. 12,500 PM

Eligibility Criteria for Trainee and Technical Officer Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Stipendiary Trainee (Category-II) – 12 th passed or equivalent in Science stream (with Physics, Chemistry and Maths subjects) with a minimum 60% marks in aggregate OR SSC (with Science and Maths) with a minimum 60% marks in aggregate PLUS Trade certificate in Electrical / Fitter / Machanic (Motor Vehicle) / Welder /Rigger/ Turner/ Plumber/ Mason/ Carpenter.

passed or equivalent in Science stream (with Physics, Chemistry and Maths subjects) with a minimum 60% marks in aggregate OR SSC (with Science and Maths) with a minimum 60% marks in aggregate PLUS Trade certificate in Electrical / Fitter / Machanic (Motor Vehicle) / Welder /Rigger/ Turner/ Plumber/ Mason/ Carpenter. Stipendiary Trainee (Category-I) - Diploma in Chemical Engineering / Mechanical Engineering / Electrical Engineering / Instrumentation / Electronics/ Electronics & Comm./ Electronics & Tele Communication Engineering/ Minimum 60% marks in B.Sc. with Chemistry as Principal and Physics/ Mathematics/ Biology as subsidiary. Scientific Officer-D( General Medicine) - MBBS and 5 years experience excluding mandatory internship

Technical Officer - B.E. or B.Tech. with minimum 60% marks in the respective discipline with 4 years of relevant experience after obtaining the requisite qualification.

For other posts, check detailed notice

Age Limit:

Stipendiary Trainee (Category-II) – 18 to 24 Years

Stipendiary Trainee (Category-I) – 18 to 22 Years

Technical Officer – 40 Years

Selection Process for Heavy Water Board Trainee and Technical Officer:

The selection will be on the basis of Written Test, Skill Test, Level 1 & 2 Test/ Interview.

How to Apply for Heavy Water Board Trainee and Technical Officer Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply online through hwb.mahaonline.gov.in from 11 January to 31 January 2020.

Application Fee for Heavy Water Board Jobs:

Rs.100 (No fee for SC/ ST/ PWD/ Ex-servicemen/Women candidates).

Heavy Water Board Trainee and Technical Officer Online Application

