Heavy Water Board (HWB) Exam Date 2021 Out for Various Posts @hwb.gov.in, Check Details Here

Heavy Water Board Exam Date: Heavy Water Board, Department of Atomic Energy has released the exam date for various posts on its website -hwb.gov.in. As per the official website HWB Exam will be held on 23 July, 24 July and 25 July 2021.
HWC had invited applications for the recruitment of Stipendiary Trainee, Technical Officer, Nurse, Stenographer, Scientific Assistant, UDC, Driver-Cum-Pump Operator-Cum-Fireman and Technician Post from 11 January to 31 January 2020.
Heavy Water Board Trainee and Technical Officer Notification PDF
Important Dates
- Starting Date for Online Application Submission - 11 January 2020
- Last Date for Online Application Submission - 31 January 2020
- Exam Date - 23 July, 24 July and 25 July 2021
Heavy Water Board Vacancy Details
Stipendiary Trainee (Category-I) - 65 Posts
- Chemical - 43
- Mechanical -1
- Electrical -7
- Instrumentation -9
- Chemistry (Laboratory) -5
Stipendiary Trainee (Category-II) - 92 Posts
- Process/ Plant Operator -56
- Chemistry (Laboratory) -2
- Electrical - 4
- Mechanical (Fitter) - 10
- Mechanic (Motor Vehicle) - 1
- Welder - 8
- Rigger - 3
- Turner - 2
- Plumber - 3
- Mason - 2
- Carpenter - 1
Technical Officer (D)
- Chemical -21
- Mechanical - 03
- Instrumentation -02
- Civil -02
- NURSE/A 04
- Scientific Assistant - B (Civil) 05
- Scientific Assistant - B (Radiography) 01
- Technician/C - (Crane/Forklift Operator) 03
- Sub Officer/B 05
- Stenographer Grade-II 02
- Stenographer Grade-III 08
- Upper Division Clerk 18
- Driver (Ordinary Grade) 20
- Driver-Cum-Pump Operator-Cum-Fireman/A -(Dpof/A) 26
Salary:
- Technical Officer – D – Rs. 67,700 in Level 11 of the Pay matrix +DA
- Category-I, Stipendiary Trainee I Year – Rs. 16,000 PM; II Year – Rs. 18,000 PM
- Category - II, Stipendiary TraineeI Year – Rs. 10,500 PM; II Year – Rs. 12,500 PM
Eligibility Criteria for Trainee and Technical Officer Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Stipendiary Trainee (Category-II) – 12th passed or equivalent in Science stream (with Physics, Chemistry and Maths subjects) with a minimum 60% marks in aggregate OR SSC (with Science and Maths) with a minimum 60% marks in aggregate PLUS Trade certificate in Electrical / Fitter / Machanic (Motor Vehicle) / Welder /Rigger/ Turner/ Plumber/ Mason/ Carpenter.
- Stipendiary Trainee (Category-I) - Diploma in Chemical Engineering / Mechanical Engineering / Electrical Engineering / Instrumentation / Electronics/ Electronics & Comm./ Electronics & Tele Communication Engineering/ Minimum 60% marks in B.Sc. with Chemistry as Principal and Physics/ Mathematics/ Biology as subsidiary. Scientific Officer-D( General Medicine) - MBBS and 5 years experience excluding mandatory internship
- Technical Officer - B.E. or B.Tech. with minimum 60% marks in the respective discipline with 4 years of relevant experience after obtaining the requisite qualification.
For other posts, check detailed notice
Age Limit:
- Stipendiary Trainee (Category-II) – 18 to 24 Years
- Stipendiary Trainee (Category-I) – 18 to 22 Years
- Technical Officer – 40 Years
Selection Process for Heavy Water Board Trainee and Technical Officer:
The selection will be on the basis of Written Test, Skill Test, Level 1 & 2 Test/ Interview.
How to Apply for Heavy Water Board Trainee and Technical Officer Jobs 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply online through hwb.mahaonline.gov.in from 11 January to 31 January 2020.
Application Fee for Heavy Water Board Jobs:
Rs.100 (No fee for SC/ ST/ PWD/ Ex-servicemen/Women candidates).
Heavy Water Board Trainee and Technical Officer Online Application