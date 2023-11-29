Hindustan Shipyard Recruitment 2023 Notification For 99 Posts, Apply Online

Hindustan Shipyard Recruitment 2023 is out for 99 Vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for the announced posts.

Hindustan Shipyard Recruitment 2023: Hindustan Shipyard Limited has released the recruitment notification for 99 posts on its official website for full-time engagement and on a contract basis. The application process for recruitment to the above starts on November 17 on the official website and the last date to submit the online application form is January 15, 2023. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - hslvizag.in

The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

Hindustan Shipyard Various Post Recruitment 2023

Hindustan Shipyard notification for the recruitment of 99 posts has been released. The application process for the post starts on November 17, 2023. All the essential information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below:

Hindustan Shipyard Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Hindustan Shipyard Limited Posts Name Various Post Total Vacancies 99 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on November 14, 2023 Application Start Date November 14, 2023 Application End Date December 24, 2023 - For Consultant Posts January 05, 2024 - For FTC Posts January 15, 2024 - For Permanent Posts

Hindustan Shipyard Recruitment Notification PDF

Candidates can download the pdf through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 99 vacancies announced. Download the official notification through the link given below:

Various Posts Recruitment Download PDF

Vacancies For Hindustan Shipyard Recruitment

A total of 99 vacancies were announced for the recruitment. Nature wise vacancies are tabulated below

Nature of Vacancy Number of Vacancy Permanent Absorption Basis 18 Fixed Term Contract (FTC) Basis 73 Fixed Term Contract & Part Time Basis 8 Total 99

What is the Hindustan Shipyard Recruitment Eligibility and Age Limit?

The eligibility criteria and age limit have been released by the examination authority. Educational qualification and age limit varies as per the post candidate is applying. Candidates are recommended to refer to the official notification to know the details.

Hindustan Shipyard Recruitment Selection Procedure

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the interview. Candidate who meets the essential qualification and experience criteria and minimum grade service/ CTC criteria shall be shortlisted for interviewed either online on ‘VC Mode’ or by physical mode at Hindustan Shipyard Limited.

What is the Application Fee For Hindustan Shipyard Recruitment?

Candidates can fill out the application from the official website. The link to apply for the posts is activated. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully before applying for the posts. The required category wise application fee is tabulated below

Category Application Fee All Category Rs 300 SC/ST/PH and Internal Candidates Nil

Hindustan Shipyard Various Post Recruitment Salary 2023

The salary of the selected candidates will be according to the post they are selected. In addition to basic pay, the regular officers shall be entitled for payment of Industrial DA, HRA and allowances of 27% on basic pay (applicable only for permanent posts vacancies)

Steps to Apply for the Hindustan Shipyard Recruitment

Below we have the steps to apply for the posts for the ease of candidates:

Step 1: Visit the Official Website - hslvizag.in

Step 2: Click on the Careers button

Step 3: Click on the Apply Online Button

Step 4: Read the instructions and fill in the application form. On submission, a unique number will be generated. Save the number for future use.

Step 5: Pay the required fees

Step 6: Download and print the application fees for future reference