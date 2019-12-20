Hollywood Movies Vs Novels: Blockbusters Which Wouldn’t have Existed Without These books

No one can question our undying love for Hollywood movies and there is nothing better if that movie is based on a book. But we are here to recommend you some books which you must read before watching it on the screen. From Netflix movie ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ to ‘Harry Potter’ series, you will experience the character detailing like never before.

These 5 Books which are also movies are certain to bound you till the last page. Make this holiday season a time for happy reading. Enjoy!

Turning to be the biggest movie streaming on Netflix and to be followed by the sequel ‘To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You’, this movie is no doubt on every girl's list. But reading the book will not undermine your excitement. Experience dilemma and love in a fabulous way that Jenny Han has penned down on the page. At just Rs. 339, make this book your immediate purchase.

A compulsive read, nothing is compared to the 7 sets of volumes of Harry Potter. You must have enjoyed the movie series but it is a promise that you will go gaga over the books as well. Book will take you to an adventurous journey with Harry Potter and his confidants which you will absolutely love. The entire set of Harry Potter books is available at Rs. 2,515.

One of the most popular movies of Amazon Prime, the movie was applauded by the critics. Explore Rachel Chu’s world a bit more through the book. Almost turning into a sociological study of societal gaps, money earned status, experience something different with Rachel Chu and her super-rich boyfriend Nicholas Young. Buy this book only at Rs. 350 on Amazon.

This teenage romance took everyone by surprise with becoming one of the biggest Hollywood blockbusters. If you are the one who easily cries, then you must buy this book. Go through the journey of hope and love with Hazel and Augustus and experience the real worth of this book. It is available on Amazon at Rs. 279.

The spine chilling suspense thriller which also became one of the most highlighted Hollywood movies of the year, Gone Girl book is a page-turner. Apart from Nick and Amy’s strained relationship, the book will explore all forms of emotions that a 3-hour movie cannot summarize. Don’t miss buying this book at just Rs. 254 on Amazon.