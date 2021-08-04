How to crack CAT 2021 in 3 months | Expert Speak | Alok Bansal

With CAT 2021 scheduled to be held on 28th November, 2021, MBA aspirants now have merely 3 months left to face one of the toughest MBA entrance exams in the country. For those who have still not finalized their CAT 2021 Preparation strategy, it is high time to freeze one now and put their best foot forward. If you are also one of the 2 lakh CAT aspirants wondering How to crack CAT 2021 in 3 months; worry not! Mr. Alok Bansal, CAT Expert, and Mentor help you chalk out the right plan for the next 90 days. Be it handling tough VARC, or the tricky DILR, or the extensive QA section, Mr. Bansal’s tip will help you build a holistic study plan to ‘Bell the CAT’. Are you a First Timer or Repeater? When it comes to appearing for the CAT Exam, there are two types of candidates. The first one is a first-timer, the one who appears for the CAT exam for the first time. And the second one is a 'Repeater' who has already appeared for the CAT exam and decides to appear again for it. To prepare for the CAT Exam,, the methodology to attempt the CAT exam might differ, depending upon the preparation strategy in place. CAT 2021 Preparation Strategy The CAT 2021 preparation strategy comprises devoting 3 to 4 hours daily for the upcoming 90 days for the 3 sections that will be seen in the exam. Roughly that comes to 270 hours of dedication and determination that can get you a good score in the CAT 2021 exam. It is equally important to understand that the CAT MBA entrance exam is an exam of aptitude that aims to test your knowledge on the basis of the concepts that you have learned and how you apply them in the questions. So let us find out how to prepare for each section from where questions will be asked in the exam: CAT Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC) As per the observation of Mr. Alok Bansal from the previous year's trends of the CAT exam, the Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC) section comprises two parts. The first one includes Reading Comprehension (RCs) and the second one includes questions from Verbal Ability (questions on topics such as Para Jumbles etc.). Another important observation about the VARC section is that Grammar is not asked directly in the exam. Application-based questions are generally asked in the exam. Typically there are 34 questions in this section, 24 Questions from RCs, and the rest from the Verbal Ability. Preparation Tips for the VARC section: Practice a lot! Read at least 3-4 passages on daily basis from various genres. Cover diverse topics such as Philosophy, Economics, Science, Artificial intelligence, Politics to get familiar with the terminologies of each area of specialization. Once you are comfortable with passages from each genre, you will be ready to face 24 questions from this section with ease. So practice 4 passages daily to get a dab hand in VARC. CAT Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation (LRDI) The next section which needs attention on a daily basis is the Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation (LRDI) carries 32 questions. Again, a lot of practice is required here. You will see questions from topics such as profit and loss, growth rates, percentages, and ratios among others. On the basis of these topics, you will have to solve Pie Charts, logical reasoning, family trees, Venn Diagrams etc. Preparation Tips for the LRDI section: In this section, you need to work upon the basics and the concepts to solve the questions speedily. Therefore, try and practice at least 3-4 sets of Data Interpretation to make sure that you have worked upon both speed and accuracy to solve the DI questions. Apparently, once you will be able to solve 3 sets per day, make it 4 sets per day gradually. CAT Quantitative Aptitude (QA) The last section, in the sequence of the CAT will, is the Quantitative Aptitude (QA) section. In this section, 34 questions are provided to test the aptitude of the aspirants. Out of 34 questions, 25 to 26 questions are concept-based, which means that they will test your knowledge on topics such as Algebra, Arithmetic, Geometry, and Number systems etc. Preparation Tips: You can refer to the repository of questions available on Jagranjosh.com to prepare for these topics. In addition, you need to devote at least 100 hours or more than this for the QA section alone in the upcoming 90 days to attempt the QA section in CA T 2021 exam. It is advised that rather than directly jumping to the advanced level questions, first attempt the level 1 question. Once you get familiar with the topics, move on to solve higher-level questions. This trick will help you speed up the time taken in solving each question. General Tips for CAT 2021 Preparation An important tip that the CAT Exam aspirants must keep in mind is how to apply the concepts in solving questions. The application of concepts and testing ability to perform in the exam can only be groomed with practice. So, if you are aiming to get a 90+ percentile in the exam, appear for Mock Test every week. Keep one day, for say Sunday, and appear for the CAT 2021 mock test every Sunday. Assess your performance in the Mock Test and figure out your strengths and weaknesses. Make an action plan, and revise your preparation strategy accordingly to fit our performance in the next Mock Test. Aim for a score of 240 marks in the CAT exam to score 100 percentile. Taking a Mock test is like taking a diagnostic test that will help you diagnose obstacles in the path of achieving a high percentile. Troubleshoot the obstacles and make sure that you appear for a computer-based Mock test only as the CAT exam is an online exam. If you want to join the Mock Test series, go ahead and join it, however, do not forget to practice the CAT previous year papers that are available online. They will help you gain an understanding of the type of questions that are expected in the exam. So follow these tips in the upcoming 90 days to prepare for the CAT exam. Score a high percentile. Get admission in either the IIMs or the top B-schools to give wings to your dreams!