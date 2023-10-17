Explainer

HPBOSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-2024: HP Board Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Himachal Pradesh (HP) Board 12th Computer Science Syllabus: This article provides detailed and downloadable PDF for the HPBOSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus with marking scheme and exam pattern. 

HPBOSE CLASS 12 Computer Science Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Unit

MCQ

1 Marks

Distribution

Total Marks

 

 

2 Marks

3 Marks

5 Marks

 

I : Network Operating System

1

-

2

-

07

II : NOS Administration

2

1

1

-

07

III :Desktop Publishing

1

-

2

-

07

IV :Elementary Server Side Scripting Using PHP

2

-

1

1

10

(one question

internal choice)

V :RDBMS Concepts and MYSQL

2

-

1

1

10

VI : PL/SQL

1

-

-

1

06

VII : Internet Business Applications

3

-

-

2

13

(one question

internal choice)

Total

12

02

21

25

60

 

Career Counseling

HP Board 12th Computer Science Syllabus 2024

UNIT - I Network Operating System

Basic network concepts, Overview and History of Linux, Linux Kernel, Linux Resources, Advantages of Linux, Creating and  Viewing  Files,  Basic  shell concept, shell commands, I/O redirection, pipelines, video editor,  Linux  File System, manage files using shell, Cyber Laws.

Unit II Network Operating System Administration (Configuration & Maintenance) 

Hardware and Network Operating System Maintenance, Network Security and IT Career opportunities, Window NT & it’s advantages,  Difference  between Linux and Windows NT, Linux firewall  and  it’s  types,  Managing  Storage Devices Understanding basic disk concepts and manage system disks, logical volume concepts and managing logical columns, manage file system attributes and swap space, Mount point view, Introduction to shell  Scripting. Administering User Accounts using GUI tool and Command Line.

Unit III Desktop Publishing (Advanced)

Introduction to CorelDraw, Various components of CorelDraw window, Tools, in CorelDraw, Creating Graphics & saving files, Importing images  of  various graphic formats and editing them, Designing logos,  Greeting  Cards etc.  Hands on with CorelDraw.

Unit IV Elementary Server side Scripting through PHP

Dreamweaver, XHTML, Difference between XHTML and HTML, Fundamentals of PHP, it’s advantages, Variables, Data Types, Operators, scope of variable, Control Program Flow (Decision statement and Looping statements), arrays, functions, working with applications submitting forms, get/post methods,. Date/time session variables.

Unit V RDBMS Concepts and MYSQL

Basic of database systems, Problems in Traditional file  oriented  approach, Three level architecture of DBMS,   Roles of DBA, Data Dictionary, Advantages and Disadvantages of RDBMS, Constraints:  Domain  level  constraints, Referential Constraints, SQL Statements: DDL  Statements,  DML  Statements, DCL Statements,  TCL Statements, Concept of Keys, Constraints on Attributes, SQL Functions.

Unit VI PL/SQL

PL/SQL block structure, Basics of PL/SQL, Controlling PL/SQL Flow for Execution, If statements, IF-THEN-ELSE statement Execution Flow, IF-THEN- ELSEIF statement Execution Flow, LOOP Statement, Basic Loop, For Loop, While Loop. Triggers, Types of Triggers: Row- Level Triggers, Statement Level Triggers, BEFORE and AFTER Triggers. Cursor, Types of Cursor: Implicit and Explicit Cursor.

Unit VII Internet Business Applications

Concept of on line service-E-Commerce Practice, Net  Banking,  Online submission of various application forms, Various kinds of online reservations such as railways, Hotels etc., Online, Customer support services, online marketing & shopping, Social Networking viz, Facebook etc.

Unit VIII Project Work

HPBOSE Class 12 Computer Science Syllabus 2023-2024 - Download PDF 

 

