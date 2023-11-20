HP Jail Warder Recruitment 2023 Notification Out for 91 Posts; Online Application Begins From November 23

HP Jail Warder 2023: The Himachal Pradesh Prisons & Correctional Services has invited online applications for 91 Jail Warder positions. The registration process will commence on November 23 and conclude on December 22. Download HP Prison Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF and check vacancy, eligibility criteria along with other details here.

Get all the details of HP Jail Warden Recruitment 2023 here.

HP Jail Warder Recruitment 2023: The Himachal Pradesh Prisons & Correctional Services has released the notification PDF to recruit candidates for the Jail Warder post. Interested candidates can check the eligibility criteria here and apply for the HP Jail Warder Recruitment 2023 by visiting the official website at hpprisons.nic.in. As per the schedule, the registration process will commence on November 23 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 22. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 91 vacancies, of which 14 posts are reserved for female candidates and 77 for male candidates.

Important Dates

Notification released on: November 16

Apply online begins on: November 23

Last date to apply online: December 22

HP Jail Warder Eligibility 2023

In order to apply for the HP Jail Warder post, candidates must have cleared the senior secondary or class 12th from the recognized board. Additionally, they must be a minimum of 18 years of age and must not exceed 23 years of age. For the Home Guard position, the age limit is 20 to 28 years. Age relaxation is also applicable for SC & ST candidates as per government rules.

Also, read:

HP Prison Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

A total of 91 Jail Warder positions will be filled through this recruitment drive. Out of these, 77 posts are reserved for male candidates and 14 for females. Refer to the official notification attached below to know the category-wise HP Jail Warder vacancies released in each district.

HP Prison Jail Warder Notification PDF

How to Apply Online for HP Jail Warder Recruitment 2023?

Listed below are the steps to submit the application form for HP Jail Warder Recruitment 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official website of Himachal Pradesh Prisons & Correctional Services at hpprisons.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the vacancy tab and click on the HP Jail Warder Apply online link.

Step 3: If you are a new user, search for the 'Register' or 'Sign Up' option. Fill in your basic information and contact details to register yourself.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials.

Step 5: Fill in the required details such as educational qualification, address etc.

Step 6: Upload all the essential documents in the prescribed format.

Step 7: Make the payment and submit the HP Jail Warder application form.

Step 8: Download it for future reference.

HP Jail Warder Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

The application fee is Rs. 200 for General category and Rs. 50 for SC/ST/OBC and IRDP/BPL/EWS categories. Candidates must pay the HP Jail Warder application fee via online mode.

HP Jail Warden Physical Test

The eligible candidates will be called for the Physical Efficiency Test. It will be qualifying in nature.