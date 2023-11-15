GSSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification Out for 1246 Vacancies, Apply Online From November 17

GSSSB Gujarat Recruitment 2023: GSSSB has released the GSSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification for 1246 posts at ojas.gujarat.gov.in. Interested candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can submit their application form from November 17 onwards. Download GSSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF here to get all the details.

Get all the details of GSSSB Recruitment 2023 here.

GSSSB Recruitment 2023: The Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board issued the GSSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF on its website. The notification for GSSSB Recruitment 2023 is released to fill 1246 vacancies for various posts including Surveyor, Senior Surveyor, Planning Assistant and others. Interested candidates can go through the complete details of GSSSB Gujarat Recruitment 2023 provided on this page.

As per the official notification, the application process will commence on November 17 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is December 02. Scroll on to know everything about GSSSB Recruitment 2023 including vacancy, eligibility, selection process and other details here.

GSSSB Gujarat Recruitment 2023

Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board is going to conduct GSSSB Recruitment 2023 process to recruit eligible candidates for the various posts. The detailed GSSSB Notification 2023 PDF has been released on the official website. We have also provided the direct link to download GSSSB Gujarat Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF below for your reference.

GSSSB Notification 2023 PDF

GSSSB Recruitment 2023 Overview

All the essential details of GSSSB Exam 2023 are released along with the official notification PDF. Check out the highlights of GSSSB Recruitment 2023 from the table provided below.

GSSSB Recruitment 2023 Overview Recruitment Body Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board Posts Name Surveyor, Senior Surveyor, Planning Assistant & Other Posts Vacancies 1246 Starting Date of Application 17 November 2023 Last Date of Application 2 December 2023 Selection Process Computer Based Test GSSSB Official Website ojas.gujarat.gov.in

Also, read:

GSSSB Vacancy 2023

The board aims to fill a total of 1246 posts through this recruitment drive. The maximum number of vacancies are released for Work Assistant, Class-III. Check out the post-wise GSSSB Vacancy 2023 in the table below.

GSSSB Recruitment Vacancy 2023 Post Name Number of Posts Surveyor, Class-III 412 Senior Surveyor, Class-III 97 Planning Assistant, Class-III 65 Surveyor, Class-III 60 Work Assistant, Class-III 574 Occupational Therapist, Class-III 6 Sterilizer Technician, Class-III 1 Kanyan Technical Assistant, Class-III 17 Graphic Designer, Class-III 4 Machine Overshear, Class-III 2 Wireman, Class-III 5 Junior Process Assistant, Class-III 3 Total 1246

GSSSB Recruitment 2023 Eligibility

To be eligible for GSSSB Recruitment 2023, candidates must possess 10th/12th/BE/B.Tech/Diploma passing certificate in the respective stream/discipline from a recognized University/Institute. Additionally, they must be above the age limit of 18 years and below the age of 40 years.

Also, read:

GSSSB Recruitment 2023 Apply Online

As per the official GSSSB Notification PDF, the board will activate the apply online link on November 17. Candidates can submit their applications before the last date i.e. December 02. Here are the steps that you can follow to apply online for GSSSB Recruitment 2023.

How to Apply for GSSSB Recruitment 2023

Step 1: Go to the official website of Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board at ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the apply online link and register yourself.

Step 3: Enter the login ID and password that you received on your email ID or phone number.

Step 4: Fill out the application form.

Step 5: Make sure that you have entered all the accurate information.

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents like your photograph, signature and educational qualification certificates.

Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit the GSSSB Application Form 2023.

Step 8: Download the GSSSB Gujarat Application Form for future reference.