HP PWD Recruitment 2022 for 5000 Multi Task Worker Posts, 8th Pass Apply

HP PWD Recruitment 2022 Notification: The Governor, Himachal Pradesh, Public Work Department has issued a notice for filling the huge number of vacancies for Multi Tasking Worker (MTW) Posts under “Multi-Task Worker (Lok Nirman) Policy -2022". A total of 5000 Multi-Task workers will be appointed in the Himachal Pradesh Public works Department (HPPWD).

As per the notice, The superintending Engineer of the concerned circle, after approval of the competent authority will invite the application for recruitment to the post of Multi-Task Worker (Lok Nirman) by advertisement through the notice board of Sub-Division/Division & Circle, issuing copies to Gram Panchayats falling in the Sub-Division' one vernacular newspaper having maximum local circulation and ensuring wide publicity.

Once, the detailed notification is published by the HP Division, the candidates would be able to submit their application

HP PWD Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - to be announced

Last Date of Application - to be announced

HP PWD Multi Task Worker Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 5000

HP PWD Recruitment 2022 Educational Qualification:

The candidate should be Middle-Class Passed (8th Passed) from a school/Institution situated within Himachal Pradesh. The condition of passing 8th from Himachali School shall not be applicable to Bonafide Himachali'

Other Qualification:

Only such candidate will be eligible to apply for the post of Multi-Task Worker, who is:-

Citizen of India

Bonafide Himachali

Of a sound mind.

No family member of the candidate should Govemment/PSU/Board job

Have never been involved in any act of criminal nature.

Medically ht to perform strenuous manual work' Permanent resident of the village/Gram PanchayatAJrban local body of the area' located in the Sub-Division/Division, HPPWD , for whom the recruitment is being done

Age Limit:

18 to 45 years

Selection Process for HP PWD Recruitment 2022

The selection process will be done on the basis of merit.

HP PWD Notification

How to Apply for HP PWD Multi Task Worker Recruitment 2022 ?

The candidates will be required to apply in the prescribed format and send the application along with self attested photocopies of certificates to the concerned Executive Engineer of the Division who will compile alt the applications received on or before the prescribed last date.

The documents of the applicant shall be verified with the originals at the time of counseling. Concerned Executive Engineer will send a copy of such compiled list of applicants to the Superintending Engineer of the 1) Aadhar Card (for identity proof and Residence proof, Certificate of Age proof (The birth certificate issued by Municipal or Panchayat or Middle school certificate from the recognized school last attended, or circle for information).