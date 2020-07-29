HP TET 2020 Postponed: HPBOSE postpones HPTET Exams due to COVID-19; New Date soon @hpbose.org; Check Notice

HP TET 2020 Postponed: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has postponed all the HPTET 2020 exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic. HPBOSE will announce the new exam date of HP TET for TGT (Non Medical/Art/Medical), Language Teacher, JBT and Shastri exams soon on its official website hpbose.org. Candidates who have applied for the Himachal Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (HPTET) June 2020 exam, should utilise this time for the preparation of exam. Check below the official notice regarding the postponement of the examination along with the contact details of the HPBOSE on which candidates can enquire about the exam schedule and other updates.

HPBOSE was set to organise the HP TET Exam for JBT & Shastri in Morning & Afternoon shift of July 26, 2020. As per the HP TET Exam Schedule, the TGT (Non Medical) and Language Teacher exam was scheduled to be held on 2nd August 2020 (Sunday), TGT (Arts) & TGT (Medical) exam was set to be held on 8th August and Punjabi and Urdu exam was to be held on 9th August. The Morning shift is conducted from 10:00 am to 12:30 pm and afternoon shift is held from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

Let's have a look at the official notice regarding the postponement of exam:

HPBOSE Contact Details

Candidates who want to enquire about the HPTET exam date or any other information regarding the conduct of HP TET 2020 exam can contact the HPBOSE on the contact number - 01892 - 242192.

HP TET 2020 Exam

The HP TET exam of the June 2020 edition will be held in 91 exam centres of Himachal Pradesh. The exam is an eligibility test for teachers to obtain certificate in order to apply for teaching jobs in the state for subjects including Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) Non-Medical, Medical, Arts, Language Teacher, Shastri, JBT, Punjabi, and Urdu.

Candidates who appear for the exam and pass it by obtaining the qualifying marks are awarded with the HP TET Certificate 2020. The certificate is valid for 7 years from the date of issue.