HP TET Admit Card 2022 Likely To Release Today @hpbose.org, Check Process To Download

Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) will release the State Teacher Eligibility Test (June 2022) Admit Card today i.e. 19th July 2022 on its official website -hpbose.org. Check update here.

HP TET Admit Card 2021 Update: Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is likely to release the State Teacher Eligibility Test (June 2022) Admit Card today i.e. 19th July 2022 on its official website -hpbose.org.

Candidates who have applied successfully for the State Teacher Eligibility Test (June 2022) can download their Admit Card from the official website once it is uploaded.

It is noted that Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) is to conduct the written exam for the June 2022 from 24th July 2022 onward.

Earlier HPBOSE has announced to upload the admit card before the four day of the before the commencement of the exam.

TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST JUNE 2022 Notification further says, "The Admit Cards will be uploaded on the Board website 4 Days before the Commencement of the Exams. The Candidates will be able to download/print the Admit Cards for entrance to Examination Centre. The Admit Card will not be sent to Candidates separately by post."

Thus the State Teacher Eligibility Test (June 2022) Admit Card can be uploaded today on the official website and candidates can download the same after providing their login credentials on the link available on the official website.

Step To Download State Teacher Eligibility Test (June 2022) Admit Card

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check and download the HP TET 2022, Admit Card: