HPPSC ACF Mains Exam Schedule 2021 Released for Assistant Conservator of Forest Posts @hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC ACF Mains Exam Schedule 2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the mains exam schedule for the Assistant Conservator of Forest posts. All such candidates who have qualified for the mains exam for Assistant Conservator of Forest can check the mains exam schedule available on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission-hppsc.hp.gov.in.



As per the short notification released, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission will conduct the Main Written Examination to the posts of Himachal Pradesh Forest Services (HPFS) Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF), Class-I from 03 to 07 May 2021.

According to the exam schedule, the exam for Compulsory Paper i.e. General Knowledge and Hindi will be conducted on 03 May 2021 whereas exam for English paper will be held on 04 May 2021.

Commission will conduct the examination for Optional Papers from 05 to 07 May 2021. Candidates can check the details schedule for the optional papers available on the official website.

Commission will upload the e-Admit cards and instructions to provisionally admitted candidates on its official website i.e. www.hp.gov.in/hppsc. All the provisionally admitted candidates for the mains exam for Assistant Conservator of Forest posts can download the exam schedule from the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for HPPSC Mains Exam Schedule 2021 for Assistant Conservator of Forest Posts





How to Download: HPPSC Mains Exam Schedule 2021 for Assistant Conservator of Forest Posts