HPPSC Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Director and other Posts@hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Application Process

HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited applications for various posts including Assistant Director of Fisheries and Deputy Director in different departments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification on or before 25 June 2021.



Notification Details for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Advertisement Number: 15/5-2021 and 16/5-2021

Important Date for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 25 June 2021

Vacancy Details for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Assistant Director of Fisheries, Class-II-02

Deputy Director (Sainik Welfare), Class-I-07

Eligibility Criteria for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Assistant Director of Fisheries, Class-II-Master’s degree in Zoology or Fisheries of a recognized University or Associate Diploma of the Central Institute of Fisheries Education Bombay or its equivalent.

Minimum three years experience in Management and development of Fisheries. OR

B.Sc in Zoology or Fisheries Science from any recognized University or its equivalent.

Minimum five years experience in Management and Development of Fisheries.

Deputy Director (Sainik Welfare), Class-I-Should be a retired/released Ex-Indian commissioned officer of the rank of Colonel/Lt Colonel/Major/Captain. Or the equivalent status of the Indian Navy/Air Force.

Desirable Qualification

Knowledge of customs, manners and dialects of Himachal Pradesh and suitability for appointment in the peculiar conditions prevailing in the Pradesh



Pay scale for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Assistant Director of Fisheries, Class-II-₹10,300-34,800+₹4400/- Grade Pay (Emoluments for Contract Employee(s) ₹14,700/- per month

Deputy Director (Sainik Welfare), Class-I-₹10,300-34,800+₹5400/- Grade Pay (Emoluments for Contract Employee(s) ₹15,700/- per month



HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification for Assistant Director of Fisheries: PDF



HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification for Deputy Director (Sainik Welfare): PDF







How to Apply for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through official website of the Commission http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc on or before 25 June 2021.