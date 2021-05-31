HPPSC Recruitment 2021 for Assistant Director and other Posts@hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Application Process
Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has notified for the posts of Assistant Director of Fisheries and other on its official website. You can check details here.
HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited applications for various posts including Assistant Director of Fisheries and Deputy Director in different departments. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification on or before 25 June 2021.
Notification Details for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Advertisement Number: 15/5-2021 and 16/5-2021
Important Date for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 25 June 2021
Vacancy Details for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Assistant Director of Fisheries, Class-II-02
Deputy Director (Sainik Welfare), Class-I-07
Eligibility Criteria for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Assistant Director of Fisheries, Class-II-Master’s degree in Zoology or Fisheries of a recognized University or Associate Diploma of the Central Institute of Fisheries Education Bombay or its equivalent.
Minimum three years experience in Management and development of Fisheries. OR
B.Sc in Zoology or Fisheries Science from any recognized University or its equivalent.
Minimum five years experience in Management and Development of Fisheries.
Deputy Director (Sainik Welfare), Class-I-Should be a retired/released Ex-Indian commissioned officer of the rank of Colonel/Lt Colonel/Major/Captain. Or the equivalent status of the Indian Navy/Air Force.
Desirable Qualification
Knowledge of customs, manners and dialects of Himachal Pradesh and suitability for appointment in the peculiar conditions prevailing in the Pradesh
Pay scale for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Assistant Director of Fisheries, Class-II-₹10,300-34,800+₹4400/- Grade Pay (Emoluments for Contract Employee(s) ₹14,700/- per month
Deputy Director (Sainik Welfare), Class-I-₹10,300-34,800+₹5400/- Grade Pay (Emoluments for Contract Employee(s) ₹15,700/- per month
HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification for Assistant Director of Fisheries: PDF
HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification for Deputy Director (Sainik Welfare): PDF
How to Apply for HPPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through official website of the Commission http://www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc on or before 25 June 2021.