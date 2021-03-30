Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here to join us Live

HPPSC HPJS Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Civil Judge Post @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Details

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Interview Schedule for Civil Judge Post on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Created On: Mar 30, 2021 17:38 IST
HPPSC HPJS Interview Schedule 2021
HPPSC HPJS Interview Schedule 2021

HPPSC HPJS Interview Schedule 2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Personality Test/Interview Schedule for the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service Competitive Examination-2019-II for Civil Judge Post on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service personality test round can check the details interview schedule available on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission i.e.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) will conduct the personality test/interview for the Civil Judge Post under Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service Competitive Examination-2019-II from 27-29 April 2021. Candidates qualified for the interview round for Civil Judge Post can check the Roll Number-wise Personality Test schedule available on the official website. 

Candidates should note that HPPSC will upload the call letters for the Personality Test alongwith Instructions on the official website of the Commission in due course of time. The candidates can download the call letter alongwith “Attestation Form” and “Instructions to candidates” and bring the same on the day of Personality Test. 

All such candidates qualified in the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service (Main) Examination-2019-II for the Posts of Civil Judge can check the details Personality Test schedule available on the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below. 

Direct Link for HPPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Civil Judge Post

How to Download: HPPSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Civil Judge Post

  • First of all visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) i.e- hppsc.hp.gov.in.
  • Then visit to the WHAT'S NEW section available on the home page.
  • Click on the link -"Roll Number Wise Personality Test schedule for the Post of HP Judicial Service Exam.2019-II" available on the Home Page.
  • You will get the PDF of the HPPSC Interview Schedule 2021  in a new window.
  • Candidates should download and save the same for future reference.
General Knowledge for Exams
Current Affairs for Exams
Latest Job Notifications

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next