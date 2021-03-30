HPPSC HPJS Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Civil Judge Post @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Details

HPPSC HPJS Interview Schedule 2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Personality Test/Interview Schedule for the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service Competitive Examination-2019-II for Civil Judge Post on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service personality test round can check the details interview schedule available on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission i.e.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) will conduct the personality test/interview for the Civil Judge Post under Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service Competitive Examination-2019-II from 27-29 April 2021. Candidates qualified for the interview round for Civil Judge Post can check the Roll Number-wise Personality Test schedule available on the official website.

Candidates should note that HPPSC will upload the call letters for the Personality Test alongwith Instructions on the official website of the Commission in due course of time. The candidates can download the call letter alongwith “Attestation Form” and “Instructions to candidates” and bring the same on the day of Personality Test.

All such candidates qualified in the Himachal Pradesh Judicial Service (Main) Examination-2019-II for the Posts of Civil Judge can check the details Personality Test schedule available on the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

