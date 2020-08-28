HPPSC Final Result 2020 Out for Traffic Manager and Assistant District Attorney Posts @hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC Result 2020 for Traffic Manager and Assistant District Attorney: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has declared the Final result for the posts of Traffic Manager and Assistant District Attorney on its official website. All such candidates appeared for the Personality Tests can check the result on the official website of HPPSC-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by HPPSC, the Final Result for the posts of Traffic Manager, Class-II (on Contract basis) in HRTC under the Department of Transport; and Assistant District Attorney, Class-I (on contract basis) in the Department of Home (Prosecution) has been uploaded on its official website. Commission had conducted the Personality Test on 25/26 August 2020 for these posts.

The short notification further says," Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared the results ofpersonality tests conducted w.e.f. 25th August, 2020 to 26th August, 2020 for recruitment to the posts of Traffic Manager, Class-II (on Contract basis) in HRTC under the Department of Transport; and Assistant District Attorney, Class-I (on contract basis) in the Department of Home (Prosecution). The names of following candidates are being recommended to the Government of H.P. (in the concerned Departments) for appointment."

All such candidates appeared for the Personality Test for the posts of Traffic Manager and Assistant District Attorney can check their result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

