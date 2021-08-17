HPPSC SET Result 2021 Declared for Various Subjects @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Submit Online Recruitment Applications

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced the result of the State Eligibility Test-2019 on its official website -hppsc.hp.gov.in.

HPPSC SET Result 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced the result of the State Eligibility Test-2019. All such candidates who have appeared in the State Eligibility Test post can check the HPPSC SET Result 2021 available on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission -hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission has uploaded the PDF of the result for the State Eligibility Test-2019 on its official website. It is noted that HPPSC had conducted the written examination for State Eligibility Test 2019 on 22-11- 2020. Commission has released the subjects’ wise result on its official website.

HPPSC SET Result 2021 is available on the official website for various subjects including English, Chemical Science, Life Science, Hindi, Geography, Sociology, Music, Physical Education, Economics and other.

All the qualified candidates are advised to submit the ORA (Online Recruitment Applications) self attested copies of educational qualification i.e. Matriculation, Consolidated Detail Marks Sheet of Post Graduation along with Post Graduation Degree in concerned subject and category certificate at the earliest to determine their eligibility.

Candidates can check the HPPSC SET Result 2021 available on the official website. However you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for HPPSC SET Result 2021 PDF





How to Download: HPPSC SET Result 2021