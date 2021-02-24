HPPSC DV Schedule 2021 Released for Tehsil Welfare Officer Class-II Post @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Details

HPPSC Tehsil Welfare Officer DV Schedule 2021: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released document verification schedule for the Tehsil Welfare Officer post on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified in the screening test for Tehsil Welfare Officer posts can download HPPSC DV Schedule 2021 through the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission i.e.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the document verification schedule for Tehsil Welfare Officer post on its official website. Candidates who have qualified in the written exam for the post of Tehsil Welfare Officer, Class-II (Non-Gazetted) are likely to appear for the document verification round. Commission has conducted the written exam for Tehsil Welfare Officer, Class-II post on 01st November, 2020.



All such candidates qualified in the screening test should note that they will have to send the requisite documents along with printout of online recruitment applications (ORA) to Commission’s office by post to the address- ‘The Secretary, H.P. Public Service Commission, Nigam Vihar, Shimla-171002’ or by hand within 10 days positively from the date of issuance of this notice, i.e. up to 05-03-2021.

Candidates should not that they will have to submit the attested / self attested copies of essential documents / certificates in support of claims information given in the online Recruitment Application as mentioned in the notification.

Candidates can check the details of HPPSC DV Schedule 2021 for Tehsil Welfare Officer Class-II Post on its official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

