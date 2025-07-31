HPSC ADO Vacancy 2025 Out: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the Haryana ADO Recruitment 2025 Notification. A total of 785 vacancies have been announced for the post of Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) – Group B in the Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana. The online application process will start on August 5 and conclude on August 25. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications at hpsc.gov.in.

Haryana ADO Vacancy 2025 Out

HPSC announced 785 ADO vacancies on its official website, hpsc.gov.in. Aspirants possessing a degree in B.Sc (Honours) in Agriculture are eligible to apply online. The selection process includes three stages: Screening Test, Subject Knowledge Test and Interview. Aspirants need to clear all three stages to get shortlisted for the post. The monthly salary of Haryana ADO is Rs 35400 to Rs 112400.