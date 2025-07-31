HPSC ADO Vacancy 2025 Out: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the Haryana ADO Recruitment 2025 Notification. A total of 785 vacancies have been announced for the post of Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) – Group B in the Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana. The online application process will start on August 5 and conclude on August 25. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications at hpsc.gov.in.
Haryana ADO Vacancy 2025 Out
HPSC announced 785 ADO vacancies on its official website, hpsc.gov.in. Aspirants possessing a degree in B.Sc (Honours) in Agriculture are eligible to apply online. The selection process includes three stages: Screening Test, Subject Knowledge Test and Interview. Aspirants need to clear all three stages to get shortlisted for the post. The monthly salary of Haryana ADO is Rs 35400 to Rs 112400.
HPSC ADO Vacancy 2025 Notification PDF
Haryana ADO Vacancy 2025 Category-wise
HPSC has released 785 vacancies for the Agriculture Development Officer post. Of these, 775 are fresh vacancies and 10 are backlog. The category-wise details can be checked in the table below:
|
Category
|
Vacancies
|
General / UR
|
448
|
SC – OSC
|
83
|
SC – DSC
|
84
|
BC-A (Non-Creamy Layer of Haryana)
|
57
|
BC-B (Non-Creamy Layer of Haryana)
|
24
|
EWS
|
89
|
Total
|
785
|
ESM (Unreserved)
|
36
|
PwBD – Low Vision
|
7
|
PwBD – Hearing Impairment
|
7
|
PwBD – Locomotor Disability or Cerebral Palsy
|
7
|
PwBD – ID/MD
|
6
HPSC ADO Recruitment 2025 Important Dates
The apply online link for ADO Haryana vacancy will be activated on August 5. Candidates can submit their applications till 25 August (5 PM). The exam dates will be released in due course.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
HPSC ADO Notification 2025
|
30 July 2025
|
Apply Online Starts
|
5 August 2025
|
Last Date to Apply Online
|
25 August 2025 (5:00 pm)
|
Last date for the deposit of the fee
|
25 August 2025 (5:00 pm)
