Haryana ADO Vacancy 2025 Announced: HPSC has released the Haryana ADO Recruitment 2025 notification for 785 Group B posts. Eligible candidates can apply online from 5th to 25th August at hpsc.gov.in. Check category-wise Haryana ADO vacancies, selection process, salary and other details here.

ByMeenu Solanki
Jul 31, 2025, 17:27 IST
HPSC ADO Notification 2025 Out: 785 Group B Posts Announced, Apply Online from August 5
HPSC ADO Vacancy 2025 Out: The Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the Haryana ADO Recruitment 2025 Notification. A total of 785 vacancies have been announced for the post of Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) – Group B in the Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Department, Haryana. The online application process will start on August 5 and conclude on August 25. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications at hpsc.gov.in.

Haryana ADO Vacancy 2025 Out

HPSC announced 785 ADO vacancies on its official website, hpsc.gov.in. Aspirants possessing a degree in B.Sc (Honours) in Agriculture are eligible to apply online. The selection process includes three stages: Screening Test, Subject Knowledge Test and Interview. Aspirants need to clear all three stages to get shortlisted for the post. The monthly salary of Haryana ADO is Rs 35400 to Rs 112400.

HPSC ADO Vacancy 2025 Notification PDF

Haryana ADO Vacancy 2025 Category-wise

HPSC has released 785 vacancies for the Agriculture Development Officer post. Of these, 775 are fresh vacancies and 10 are backlog. The category-wise details can be checked in the table below:

Category

Vacancies

General / UR

448

SC – OSC

83

SC – DSC

84

BC-A (Non-Creamy Layer of Haryana)

57

BC-B (Non-Creamy Layer of Haryana)

24

EWS

89

Total

785

ESM (Unreserved)

36

PwBD – Low Vision

7

PwBD – Hearing Impairment

7

PwBD – Locomotor Disability or Cerebral Palsy

7

PwBD – ID/MD

6

HPSC ADO Recruitment 2025 Important Dates

The apply online link for ADO Haryana vacancy will be activated on August 5. Candidates can submit their applications till 25 August (5 PM). The exam dates will be released in due course.

Events

Dates

HPSC ADO Notification 2025

30 July 2025

Apply Online Starts

5 August 2025

Last Date to Apply Online

25 August 2025 (5:00 pm)

Last date for the deposit of the fee

25 August 2025 (5:00 pm)

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

