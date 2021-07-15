HPSC Audit Officer Exam Date Out @hpsc.gov.in, Check Details Here

HPSC has published the exam date for 10 Audit Officer and Other Posts. Check selection process and updates Here

HPSC Audit Officer Exam Date 2021: Haryana Public Service Commission has released the exam date for the post of District Attorney, Audit Officer Cooperative Societies, Assistant Director and Election Tehsildar, Post on hpsc.gov.in.As per the notice, HPSC Audit Exam will be conducted on 19 September 2021 (Sunday).

Eligible candidates were invited to apply online till 30 August 2018. The candidates can check exam pattern and other details through the notice link below:

HPS Audit Officer Exam Date Notice

Detailed Notification:

Notification Details:

Advertisement Number - 2 of 2018 -19

Important Date:

Starting Date for Submitting Online Application –31 July 2018

Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 30 August 2018

HPSC Vacancy Details

Total Posts –10

District Attorney (Group- ‘A’): 03 Posts

Audit Officer Cooperative Societies (Group-B): 04 Posts

Assistant Director (Archives) Group-B : 02 Posts

Election Tehsildar, (Class-II): 01 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Audit Officer and Other Posts

Visit the official website for details

How to Apply for HPSC Jobs 2018

The Eligible candidates can apply online for the post through the official website www.hpsc.govt.in or http://hpsconline.in/on from 31 July 2018 to 30 August 2018.

