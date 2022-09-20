HPSSC Clerk Provisional Answer Key 2022 (Released) at hpsssb.hp.gov.in, Raise Objection Till Sep 26

Himachal Pradesh SSC has released the answer key for the post of Clerk on its official website-hpsssb.hp.gov.in. Download HPSSC Clerk Provisional Answer Key 2022 PDF here.

HPSSC Clerk Provisional Answer Key 2022: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) or HPSSSB has released the answer key of the exam for the post of Clerk on its official website. Candidates appeared in the written exam for the post of Clerk (Post Code-962) can download HPSSC Clerk Provisional Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website-hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

However you can download the HPSSC Clerk Provisional Answer Key 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: HPSSC Clerk Provisional Answer Key 2022





It is noted that Commission had conducted the written exam for the post of Clerk (Post Code-962 ) on 18 September 2022. Commission has uploaded the PDF of the all the four Test Booklet Series including A/B/C/D on its official website.

Candidates can raise their objections, if any regarding the answer key after following the steps given on the official website. Candidates can send their objections with the Document Proof in support of their answers to the Commission either by hand or by post on or before 26 September 2022.

Candidates are advised to mentioned their Name/Post Code/Roll Number and Question Booklet series on the objection form.

You can download the HPSSC Clerk Provisional Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: HPSSC Clerk Provisional Answer Key 2022