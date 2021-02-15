HRTC Driver Result 2021 Out, Download HP Final Merit List PDF @hrtchp.com

HRTC Driver Result 2021 Download: Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), Shimla has released the selection list of the candidates for the post of Driver. HRTC Driver Merit List has been prepared on the basis of Final Driving Test. Candidates can download HRTC Driver Final Result from the official website -hrtchp.com.

HRTC Driver Result Link is given below. The candidates can download HRTC Driver Category-wise Merit List, directly, through the link:

HRTC Driver Result Download Link

A total of 359 candidates are selected against the 400 posts of drivers advertised on 02 January 2020. HRTC Driving Test was held from 01 January to 29 January 2021 at Divisional Workshop Taradevi.

How to Download HRTC Driver Result 2021 ?

Go to official website of Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) - \ On the homepage, click on the link - ‘LIST OF 359 CANDIDATES SELECTED AGAINST THE 400 POSTS OF DRIVERS ADVERTISED ON 02.01.2020 ON THE BASIS OF MERIT (CETEGORY WISE) IN FINAL DRIVING TEST CONDUCTED W.E.F. 01.01.2021 TO 29.01.2021 AT DIVISIONAL WORKSHOP TARADEVI. Please click here', given under ‘Latest News’ HRTC Driver Result PDF will open on your screens Check the roll number, name and details of selected candidates

Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), Shimla had invited applications for recruitment to the post of Driver from 02 January to 27 January 2020.