Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

HSSC Exam Date 2021 for Constable, Commando, Gram Sachiv and Other @hssc.gov.in, Check Here

Check Exam Dates for various posts including  HSSC Constable (General Duty), Male Constable (Commando Wing), Sub Inspector, PGT Sanskrit and Gram Sachiv, Patwari and Canal Patwari on its website - hssc.gov.in

Created On: Jul 6, 2021 21:45 IST
hssc exam date 2021
hssc exam date 2021

HSSC Exam Date Calendar 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the written exam and /Physical test dates for various posts such as Constable (General Duty), Male Constable (Commando Wing), Sub Inspector, PGT Sanskrit and Gram Sachiv, Patwari and Canal Patwari on its website - hssc.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for HSSC Recruitment for these posts can check the tentative exam details through the table below:

HSSC Written Exam Dates

Post Name

Exam Date

Time

HSSC Male Constable Exam Date(General Duty)

07 and 08 August 2021

(Morning Session) from 10.30 A.M to12.00 Noon Reporting Time 8.30 A.M. (No Entry after 09.30 A.M) & (Evening Session) from 3.00 P.M. to 4.30 P.M. Reporting time 1.00 P.M. (No Entry after 02.00 P.M.)

HSSC Female Constable Exam Date (General Duty)

04 September 2021

from 3.00 P.M. to 4.30 P.M. Reporting time 1.00 P.M

HSSC SI Exam Date Male and Female

05 September 2021

(Morning Session) from 10.30 A.M to12.00 Noon Reporting Time 8.30 A.M. (No Entry after 09.30 A.M)

HSSC Male Constable (Commando Wing) Exam Date

14 November 2021

(Morning Session) from 10.30 A.M to12.00 Noon Reporting Time 8.30 A.M. (No Entry after 09.30 A.M)

HSSC PGT Sanskrit Exam Date

14 November 2021

(Evening Session) from 3.00 P.M. to 4.30 P.M. Reporting time 1.00 P.M. (No Entry after 02.00 P.M.)

HSSC Gram Sachiv Exam Date

11 and 12 December 2021

(Morning Session) from 10.30 A.M to12.00 Noon Reporting Time 8.30 A.M. (No Entry after 09.30 A.M) & (Evening Session) from 3.00 P.M. to 4.30 P.M. Reporting time 1.00 P.M. (No Entry after 02.00 P.M.)

 

HSSC Physical Exam Date

Post Name

Exam Date

Type

Male Constable (Commando Wing

13 August to 19 September 2021

PMT PST (High Jumps) PST (Chin ups)

 

13 to 26 September 2021

PST (Running)

HSSC Male Constable

28 September to 06 october 2021

PST Running

HSSC Male Constable (Commando Wing) Exam Date

14 November 2021

PST Running

Sub Inspector (Male and Female)

07 October 2021

PST Running

HSSC Female Constable

08 and 09 October 2021

PST Running

Male & Female Constable and Sub Inspector (Male) & Sub Inspector (Female)

11 to 31 October 2021

PMT & Document Scrutiny

HSSC Exam Date Notice

All Candidates who intend to appear in written examination be advised to get themselves vaccinated against Covid /Corona immediately and shall also bring vaccination certificate at the time of written examination and Physical Test. The dates of commencement and duration of Examinations / Physical Test are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant.

 

Comment ()

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

4 + 1 =
Post

Comments