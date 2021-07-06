HSSC Exam Date 2021 for Constable, Commando, Gram Sachiv and Other @hssc.gov.in, Check Here

HSSC Exam Date Calendar 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the written exam and /Physical test dates for various posts such as Constable (General Duty), Male Constable (Commando Wing), Sub Inspector, PGT Sanskrit and Gram Sachiv, Patwari and Canal Patwari on its website - hssc.gov.in. Candidates who have applied for HSSC Recruitment for these posts can check the tentative exam details through the table below:
HSSC Written Exam Dates
|
Post Name
|
Exam Date
|
Time
|
HSSC Male Constable Exam Date(General Duty)
|
07 and 08 August 2021
|
(Morning Session) from 10.30 A.M to12.00 Noon Reporting Time 8.30 A.M. (No Entry after 09.30 A.M) & (Evening Session) from 3.00 P.M. to 4.30 P.M. Reporting time 1.00 P.M. (No Entry after 02.00 P.M.)
|
HSSC Female Constable Exam Date (General Duty)
|
04 September 2021
|
from 3.00 P.M. to 4.30 P.M. Reporting time 1.00 P.M
|
HSSC SI Exam Date Male and Female
|
05 September 2021
|
(Morning Session) from 10.30 A.M to12.00 Noon Reporting Time 8.30 A.M. (No Entry after 09.30 A.M)
|
HSSC Male Constable (Commando Wing) Exam Date
|
14 November 2021
|
(Morning Session) from 10.30 A.M to12.00 Noon Reporting Time 8.30 A.M. (No Entry after 09.30 A.M)
|
HSSC PGT Sanskrit Exam Date
|
14 November 2021
|
(Evening Session) from 3.00 P.M. to 4.30 P.M. Reporting time 1.00 P.M. (No Entry after 02.00 P.M.)
|
HSSC Gram Sachiv Exam Date
|
11 and 12 December 2021
|
(Morning Session) from 10.30 A.M to12.00 Noon Reporting Time 8.30 A.M. (No Entry after 09.30 A.M) & (Evening Session) from 3.00 P.M. to 4.30 P.M. Reporting time 1.00 P.M. (No Entry after 02.00 P.M.)
HSSC Physical Exam Date
|
Post Name
|
Exam Date
|
Type
|
Male Constable (Commando Wing
|
13 August to 19 September 2021
|
PMT PST (High Jumps) PST (Chin ups)
|
|
13 to 26 September 2021
|
PST (Running)
|
HSSC Male Constable
|
28 September to 06 october 2021
|
PST Running
|
HSSC Male Constable (Commando Wing) Exam Date
|
14 November 2021
|
PST Running
|
Sub Inspector (Male and Female)
|
07 October 2021
|
PST Running
|
HSSC Female Constable
|
08 and 09 October 2021
|
PST Running
|
Male & Female Constable and Sub Inspector (Male) & Sub Inspector (Female)
|
11 to 31 October 2021
|
PMT & Document Scrutiny
All Candidates who intend to appear in written examination be advised to get themselves vaccinated against Covid /Corona immediately and shall also bring vaccination certificate at the time of written examination and Physical Test. The dates of commencement and duration of Examinations / Physical Test are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant.