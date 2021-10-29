HSSC SI Final Result 2021 Declared @hssc.gov.in, Check Marks & Merit List Here

HSSC SI Final Result 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the final result of Sub-Inspector (Female) of Group C vacancies. The candidates appeared in the HSSC SI Exam 2021 Against Advt. No. 03/2021, Cat No. 02 can download the result through the official website of HSSC.i.e.hssc.gov.in.

The Physical Measurement Test (PMT) & Scrutiny of Documents were conducted from 18 to 20 October 2021 at Parade Ground, Sector-5, Panchkula. The final result has been declared on the basis of Written Examination, PST, PMT, Scrutiny of Documents and Socio-economic criteria. The merit list and the marks secured by the last selected candidate in each category have been uploaded on the official website. The candidates can check HSSC SI Final Result 2021 directly by clicking on the below link.

How to Download HSSC SI Final Result 2021?

Visit the official website of HSSC.i.e.hssc.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘Final Result for the post of Sub Inspector (Female) , Cat. No. 02' flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new page. A PDF will be opened. Download HSSC SI Final Result 2021 and save it for future reference.

