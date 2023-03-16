HSSC TGT Application Form 2023 Last Date Extended, Check Revised Date & Other Details Here

HSSC TGT Application Form 2023: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission has extended the last date to apply for the post of TGT Teachers. Candidates can check the extended dates and apply online from the official website of HSSC i.e., HSSC.gov.in For more information about the extended dates, application procedure candidates can refer to the article below.

HSSC TGT Application Form 2023 Extended: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has recently advertised job vacancies for the position of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT). The recruitment process had commenced on February 23 and was scheduled to conclude on March 15. However, the Haryana Staff Selection Commission has now extended the last date for application submission, which is good news for those candidates who have not yet applied for various reasons.

The extension of the deadline for Haryana TGT Recruitment 2023 provides an excellent opportunity for the candidates who missed the previous deadline to apply for the job. This decision will undoubtedly benefit many candidates who could not submit their application due to various reasons such as lack of information, technical glitches, or personal reasons. The candidates can now apply for the job by submitting their application form and other necessary documents to the Haryana Staff Selection Commission.

It is essential to note that candidates who have passed the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) in 2015 are eligible for these posts. Furthermore, many individuals who had attempted to apply for the job had experienced difficulties with the website's overload issues, preventing them from submitting their applications.

HSSC TGT Application 2023 Extended

The last date to apply for the HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023 is March 20, 2023. Also, the last date to submit the application fee is March 22, 2023. Candidates can refer to the table below to check the important dates related to HSSC TGT Exam 2023

HSSC TGT application form 2023: Important Dates

HSSC TGT 2023 Important Dates HSSC TGT Notification 2023 February 21, 2023 Online Registration Starts from February 23, 2023 Online Registration Ends on March 16, 2023 Online Registration Ends on (Revised) March 20, 2023

HSSC TGT Application Fee for HSSC TGT 2023?

The HSSC TGT application fee varies based on the category of the candidate and the post applied for. General category candidates and SC/BC/EWS candidates from Haryana State are required to pay a fee of 150 rupees for Cat. No. 1 to 18 posts, while female candidates from Haryana State have to pay 75 rupees for the same category. Female candidates from Haryana who belong to the EWS category and all PwD/Ex-Servicemen candidates from Haryana are exempt from paying any fee. Additionally, male candidates from Haryana who belong to the EWS category are required to pay a fee of 35 rupees for Cat. No. 1 to 18 posts, while male candidates from Haryana are required to pay 18 rupees for the same category.

Also Read: HSSC TGT 7471 Posts Detailed Notification

How to Apply for HSSC TGT 2023?

Go to the official website of HSSC TGT 2023, which is HSSC.gov.in. On the homepage, navigate to the "Recruitment" tab. Look for the application links related to RECRUITMENT REGARDING VARIOUS TGT TEACHERS, HARYANA, and click on them. Create a new account by registering and logging in. Fill out the application form with all the required details, including uploading the necessary documents and paying the application fee. Double-check all the information entered, and once everything is accurate, submit the application. Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

HSSC TGT Application 2023: Direct Link

HSSC TGT Exam 2023 Direct Link to Apply Online

HSSC TGT 2023 Age Limit

To be eligible for the advertised positions, candidates, with the exception of those applying for the examination to be conducted for TGT Posts, must have attained the age of 18 years and not exceeded the age of 42 years. Age relaxation is applicable as per government norms.

HSSC TGT 2023 Educational Qualification

To be eligible for the Haryana HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023, candidates must meet certain educational qualifications. They must have a Degree with a minimum of 50% marks and a 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education/D.El.Ed/B.Ed. They should also have studied Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subjects in Matriculation or Higher. In addition, candidates must possess a certificate of having qualified the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)/School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) of the respective subject for the post applied, conducted by Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani. Candidates should also have the essential qualification (E.Q.) as specified for each post, which is provided on the official website.

Candidates who wish to seek detailed information regarding HSSC TGT 2023 Revised Date can download the official notification from the direct link given below

Download PDF: HSSC TGT 2023 Last Date Extended Notification

The candidates must download the application form and keep a hard copy with them for future reference. The applicants must note that the admit card will be available one week before the examination date.