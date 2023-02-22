HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 7400+ Teacher Posts @hssc.gov.in: Check Eligibility

HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released notification for the 7400+ Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posts on its official website. Download PDF.

HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released notification for the 7400+ Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posts on its official website. Candidates having certain educational qualification with aim to become a government teacher have golden chance grab this opportunity.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 15 March 2023. The process of online application will commence form 23 February 2023.

Notification Details for HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023:

Advt No. 2/2023 TGT (ROH & Mewat Cadre)

Important Date for HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023:

Opening date for submission of online applications: 23.02.2023

Closing date for submission of online application: 15.03.2023

Closing date for deposit of fee : 20.03.2023

Vacancy Details for HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023:

Total Posts: 7471

Eligibility Criteria for HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023:

Educational Qualification

Candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks

2 year Diploma in Elementary Education/D.El.Ed/B.Ed

Should have Hindi/Sanskrit as one of the subject in Matriculation or Higher.

Certificate of having qualified Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET)/School Teachers Eligibility Test (STET) of respective subject for the post applied, conducted by Board of School Education Haryana, Bhiwani.

Should have Essential qualification (E.Q.) as given with each post provided on official website.

You are advised to check the notification link for details in this regards.



Age Limit For HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023

18‐42 years.

Pay Scale For HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023

Rs.9300‐34800 with a grade pay of Rs. 4600/‐



How To Apply for HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts using URL address i.e http://adv22023.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx.