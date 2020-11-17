HTET 2020 Application begins by BSEH @haryanatet.in: Register Online on Direct Link Here for Haryana TET; Download Notification PDF

HTET 2020: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the HTET Notification 2020 on the official website haryanatet.in. The HTET 2020 Registration and Application has started already on 16th November 2020. The last date to apply online for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) 2020 exam is 4th December 2020. Interested candidates who fulfill the HTET Eligibility Criteria 2020 can fill the HTET Application Form now by visiting the direct link given below. Here in this article, we have shared below the Haryana TET 2020 Application Process, Important & Exam Dates and HTET Notification PDF Download Link. Have a look at these details below and complete the application process now for Haryana TET 2020 exam.

Download PDF HTET Notification 2020

The BSEH conducts the HTET exam in three separate sessions for Level I, Level II and Level III. The HTET Level 1 paper is for Primary Teachers (PRTs) who want to teach Class I to V; HTET Level 2 is for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) who want to teach Class VI to VIII and HTET Level 3 is for Post-Graduate Teachers (PGTs). Candidates, who look forward to fetch a teaching job in Haryana schools to teach these classes, need to sit for the HTET examination and obtain the HTET Certificate.

Let's now look at the important dates of the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test 2020 below:

HTET 2020: Important Dates & Exam Date

Event Date Release of HTET Notification 2020 16th November 2020 Start of HTET Registration & Application Process 16th November 2020 Last Date to submit applications 4th December 2020 Opening & Closing of window for HTET Form Correction 5th December to 8th December 2020 HTET Admit Card 2020 23rd December 2020 HTET Exam Date 2020 2nd January & 3rd January 2021

HTET 2020: Application Process

Follow the given steps to fill the online application form for HTET 2020 examination:

Step 1: Visit the official website haryanatet.in or bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the Registration link

Step 3: Click on "Apply Now" tab

Step 4: Click on "Proceed"

Step 5: Check rules & instructions & click on "Proceed for Registration"

Step 6: Register by filling the required details such as Name, DOB, Category, Gender, Email, etc.

Step 7: Upload scanned images of Photo & signature in JPG/ JPEG format (Photograph image should be clicked with white background & 60% face visibility & must be between 50 KB-100 KB; Signature & left thumb impression image must be between 10 KB-50 KB)

Step 8: Make fee payment through Debit/Credit Card and Net Banking & Submit

Step 9: Take the print out of application form

HTET Application Fee 2020

HTET 2020 Fee Structure Category For One Level For 2 Levels For 3 Levels SC and PH candidates with Haryana Domicile Rs. 500 Rs. 900 Rs. 1200 All Category candidates with Haryana Domicile (SC & PH) Rs. 1000 Rs. 1800 Rs. 2400 All Category Candidates (outside Haryana) Rs. 1000 Rs. 1800 Rs. 2400

Here is the direct link for HTET 2020 Application Process:

Apply Online for HTET 2020 - Direct Link