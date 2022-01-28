HTET Result 2022 (OUT): Get Direct Link to Download Level 1, 2, 3 Score card @ bseh.org.in

The Board of School Education Haryana or BSEH has announced HTET Result 2021 today.i.e. 28 January 2022 on official websites - bseh.org.in and haryanatet.in. Check HTET Result 2021 download steps and latest update details here.

HTET Result 2021-2022: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced the result of HTET Exam conducted on 18 and 19 December 2021. Around 1 lakh and 83 thousand candidates had appeared in the exam in the state of Haryana. All those candidates who appeared in the HTET 2021-22 can download the result from the official websites of bseh.org.in and haryanatet.in from today onwards.i.e. 28 January 2022. However, due to heavy server the link of the result is not opening. The candidates are advised to keep calm and revisit the official website.

According to the result, a total of 13.70 percent of Level-1 (PRT) candidates, 04.30 percent of Level-2 (TGT) and 14.52 percent of Level-3 (PGT) candidates have passed. Candidates can download HTET Result 2021-22 followed by the easy steps given below;

Earlier, HTET Result 2021 Expected Date was 25 January 2022 but it got delayed due to UMC hearing. According to Dr. Jagbir Singh, Chairman, Haryana Board of School Education, “During HTET 2021, 66 students were caught copying by the board. Out of these, the board has taken action against 58 candidates and an FIR has also been lodged against two of them. 50 candidates will not be allowed to give HTET for one year and examination of six has been canceled. While eight candidates have been given clean chit in the investigation. Now, HTET Result will be declared on 28 January 2022”.

How to Download HTET Result 2021-22 ?

Go to the official website of HTET.i.e.haryanatet.in. Click on the ‘Result’ link given at the right corner of the homepage Enter your credentials and click on the submit button. Check your marks Take a printout of the result for future use

Download HTET Result 2021-22

HTET Final Answer Key 2021-22

HTET Cut-Off Marks 2021

Category Passing Percentage Passing Marks SC/PWD of Haryana State 55% 82 Marks out of 150 SC/PWD of Other States 60% 90 Marks out of 150 Categories Other than SC/PWD 60% 90 Marks out of 150

Shortlisted candidates will be awarded HTET Certification 2021which shall be valid for 7 years

BSEH conducts Haryana HTET exam for three separate levels: