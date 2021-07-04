HWB Admit Card 2021 Out for Stipendiary Trainee and Other Post @hwb.gov.in, Heavy Water Board Login Link Here

HWB Admit Card 2020-21 has been released by Heavy Water Board (HWB) for the post of Stipendiary Trainee, Technical Officer, Nurse, Stenographer, Scientific Assistant, UDC, Driver-Cum-Pump Operator-Cum-Fireman and Technician Post on hwb.gov.in. Check Direct Link Here

Heavy Water Board Admit Card Download: Heavy Water Board (HWB), Department of Atomic Energy has released the admit card for the post of Stipendiary Trainee, Technical Officer, Nurse, Stenographer, Scientific Assistant, UDC, Driver-Cum-Pump Operator-Cum-Fireman and Technician Post. Candidates can download Heavy Water Board Admit Card from official website -hwb.gov.in.

HWB Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download HWB Call Letter, directly, through the link below:

HWB Admit Card Download Link

HWB Exam will be held on 23 July, 24 July and 25 July 2021. Candidates can check the exact date, time and venue on their call letter.

How to Download HWB Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of HWB - hwb.gov.in Click on the link - '(Advertisement No. : HWB/1/2020 - Status of recruitment process Information for applicants against the advertisement.) Click here for important details' given under 'Recruitment' Section A new page will open - https://hwbexam.azurewebsites.net where you are click on 'Click Here for Downloading e-Admit Card of Advertisement No. HWB/1/2020' It will redirect to a new page, enter your 'Application Number' and 'Date of Birth'. Login into your account Download HWB Admit Card 2021

HWC had invited applications for the recruitment of the said posts in various Heavy Water Plants & other Units of DAE located in various parts of India. from 11 January to 31 January 2020. A total of 277 vacancies were notified by the board.