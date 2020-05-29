Study at Home
Search

IAF Airmen (STAR 01/2020) New Exam Date to Release in Next Week, Check IAF Airmen Exam 2020 Updates Here

Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB), Indian Air Force (IAF) is going release the exam date of Air Force Group X & Y Exam 2020 for STAR 01/2020 by next week i.e. in the first week of June 2020

May 29, 2020 15:25 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
IAF 01/2020 Exam Date
IAF 01/2020 Exam Date

IAF Airmen (STAR 01/2020) New Exam Date: Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB), Indian Air Force (IAF) is going release the exam date of Air Force Group X & Y Exam 2020 for STAR 01/2020 by next week i.e. in the first week of June 2020. As per the official website “In view of the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country due to COVID-19 pandemic causing serious disruptions and extension of lock down till 31 May 20, fresh dates will be intimated in the first week of Jun 2020. For latest updates https://.airmenselection.cdac.in can be referred”

Earlier, e-Pariksha for the Airmen Group X & Y posts was scheduled to be held from 19 March to 23 March 2020 and the admit card for the same was released on 09 March. The IAF 01/2020 Exam then postponed due to COVID - 19 (Coronavirus) Pandemic. The exam was re-scheduled in the last week of April 2020 and was again postponed in view of nation-wide lockdown.

Indian Air Force (IAF) had released the notification for recruitment to the post of Airmen in Group ‘X’ and Group ‘Y’ Trades for 01/2021 Intake in the month of December 2019.  Online Applications were invited from 02 January 2020 to 20 January 2020 from unmarried Male (Indian/Nepalese) candidates for Group X (Except Education Instructor Trade) and for Group Y [(Except Automobile Technician, Ground Training Instructor, Indian Air Force (Police), Indian Air Force (Security) And Musician Trades}].

All such candidates who will be appearing in IAF Airmen X and Y Exam are advised to keep a track on this for IAF 01/2020 Exam Updates.

Related Stories