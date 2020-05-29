IAF Airmen (STAR 01/2020) New Exam Date to Release in Next Week, Check IAF Airmen Exam 2020 Updates Here

IAF Airmen (STAR 01/2020) New Exam Date: Central Airmen Selection Board (CASB), Indian Air Force (IAF) is going release the exam date of Air Force Group X & Y Exam 2020 for STAR 01/2020 by next week i.e. in the first week of June 2020. As per the official website “In view of the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country due to COVID-19 pandemic causing serious disruptions and extension of lock down till 31 May 20, fresh dates will be intimated in the first week of Jun 2020. For latest updates https://.airmenselection.cdac.in can be referred”

Earlier, e-Pariksha for the Airmen Group X & Y posts was scheduled to be held from 19 March to 23 March 2020 and the admit card for the same was released on 09 March. The IAF 01/2020 Exam then postponed due to COVID - 19 (Coronavirus) Pandemic. The exam was re-scheduled in the last week of April 2020 and was again postponed in view of nation-wide lockdown.

Indian Air Force (IAF) had released the notification for recruitment to the post of Airmen in Group ‘X’ and Group ‘Y’ Trades for 01/2021 Intake in the month of December 2019. Online Applications were invited from 02 January 2020 to 20 January 2020 from unmarried Male (Indian/Nepalese) candidates for Group X (Except Education Instructor Trade) and for Group Y [(Except Automobile Technician, Ground Training Instructor, Indian Air Force (Police), Indian Air Force (Security) And Musician Trades}].

All such candidates who will be appearing in IAF Airmen X and Y Exam are advised to keep a track on this for IAF 01/2020 Exam Updates.