IAG Group C Recruitment Notification 2021 Out: Download Application Form Here

IAF Group C Recruitment 2021 Notification: Indian Air Force ((IAF) is looking for candidates who can join IAF Group ‘C’ Civilian posts at the various Air Force Stations/Units. IAF Group C Notification is published in the employment newspaper dated 30 October to 05 November 2021.

IAF Group C Application application can be submitted within 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in ’Employment News/ Rozgar Samachar’.

The vacancies are available for post of Cook, MTS, LDC, Superintendent, Carpenter, Fireman and Civil Mechanical Transport Driver under HQ Central Air Command, HQ Eastern Air Command, HQ South Western Command, HQ Training Command,HQ Maintenance Command and HQ Western Air Command.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: Within 30 days from the date of Employment News

Indian Air Force Group C Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

HQ CENTRAL AIR COMMAND, IAF

LDC - 1

MTS - 3

HQ Eastern Air Command

CMTD (OG) - 2

Supdt(Store) - 01

LDC- 2

HQ South Western Command

Cook - 1

HQ Training Command

CMTD (OG) - 13

HQ Western Air Command.

MTS - 1

Cook - 1

LDC - 2

CMTD (OG) - 5

Carpenter (SK) - 1

HQ Maintenance Command

LDC - 4

CMTD (OG) - 25

MTS - 14

Fireman - 1

Cook - 3

Indian Air Force Group C Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Supdt (Store) - Graduate of a recognized University or equivalent.

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 12th Class pass from a recognized Board; A typing speed of 35 wpm in English or 30 wpm in Hindi on the computer (35 wpm and 30 wmp correspond to 10500 KDPH/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word)

Cook (Ordinary Grade): 10th passed from a recognized board with a certificate or diploma in catering; 1-year experience in the trade.

Carpenter: 10th pass from a recognized Board or Institute and ITI Certificate in the trade from a recognized institute.

CMTD - 10 th passed and license

passed and license Fireman - 10 th passed, training in Fire Fighting

passed, training in Fire Fighting MTS - 10thpassed

Indian Air Force Group C Selection Criteria

The eligible candidates will be required to appear for written test. The written test will be based on minimum education qualification.

How to Apply for Indian Air Force Group C Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can send the duly typed application for in English /Hindi with recent photograph (passport size) duly self attested. Any other supporting document (self attested), Self addressed envelope with stamp (s) Rs. 10/- pasted to concerned Air Force Station through ordinary post.