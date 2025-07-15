IB ACIO Salary 2025: Check In-Hand Salary, Perks, Job Profile, and Career Growth Here

The IB ACIO Salary 2025 is based on Level 7 of the 7th Pay Commission. The monthly pay scale ranges from Rs. 44,900 to Rs. 1,42,400. Selected candidates get various allowances such as a Special Security Allowance equal to 20% of basic pay, and cash compensation for working on holidays. This makes it one of the attractive government jobs in terms of pay. Employees also receive other benefits like Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and Transport Allowance (TA). It can vary depending on their job location. This article will explain in detail the IB ACIO Salary structure, job profile, key perks and benefits, and promotion opportunities available to employees. IB ACIO Salary 2025 The IB ACIO Grade-II/Executive salary follows the 7th Pay Commission guidelines, with variations based on the posting location, urban or rural. Assistant Central Intelligence Officers (ACIOs) play a crucial role in gathering intelligence and assisting in national security operations across the country.

Selected candidates receive multiple central government allowances such as House Rent Allowance (HRA), Dearness Allowance (DA), and a Special Security Allowance along with the basic pay. IB ACIO Salary 2025 Overview The Intelligence Bureau (IB) offers an attractive salary for ACIO Grade-II/Executive posts under Level 7 of the 7th Pay Commission (CPC). Candiates can check below the complete IB ACIO Salary 2025 structure, including basic pay, allowances, and other benefits. Particulars Details Exam Name IB ACIO Grade-II/Executive Recruitment 2025 Post Name Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO) Total Vacancies 3,717 Pay Level Level 7 (7th CPC) Basic Pay ₹44,900 per month Maximum Pay ₹1,42,400 per month Special Security Allowance 20% of basic pay Other Allowances Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), Transport Allowance (TA), and other central government benefits Holiday Duty Compensation Up to 30 days’ pay in cash annually

IB ACIO Salary Structure 2025 The IB ACIO Salary Structure 2025 follows Level 7 of the 7th Pay Commission. It offers a competitive pay scale along with several allowances. The in-hand salary varies based on the city classification (X, Y, or Z category) where the officer is posted. Check the IB ACIO 2025 salary breakdown in the table below. Parameters Details Pay Scale ₹44,900 to ₹1,42,400 Grade Pay ₹4,600 Pay Level Level 7 Dearness Allowance (DA) ₹20,654 (46% of basic pay) Special Security Allowance (SSA) ₹8,980 (20% of basic pay) House Rent Allowance (HRA) X: ₹12,123 (27%) Y: ₹8,802 (18%) Z: ₹4,041 (9%) Transport Allowance (TA) X: ₹3,600 Y/Z: ₹1,800 Government NPS Contribution ₹6,286 (14% of basic pay) Total Approx. Salary X Cities: ₹90,257 Y Cities: ₹84,416 Z Cities: ₹80,375

IB ACIO Perks and Benefits IB ACIO officers enjoy a wide range of perks and allowances along with a competitive salary. This makes this job highly rewarding. The following are the IB ACIO benefits in 2025: City Compensatory Allowance (CCA): It is provided to employees posted in Tier I and Tier II cities to cover the higher cost of living in urban areas.

Medical Allowance: It covers the medical expenses of the employee and their family. It ensures proper health support.

Mileage Allowance: It reimburses the cost of traveling 8 km or more during office hours, as per the 7th Pay Commission guidelines.

Dearness Allowance (DA): It is offered as a percentage of basic pay to offset inflation and ensure real income stability.

Other Benefits: Employees also receive perks such as newspaper reimbursement, guest house facility, and discounts on bags and electronic goods.

What is IB ACIO In-Hand Salary 2025? The in-hand salary of an IB ACIO Grade-II/Executive in 2025 typically ranges between ₹80,000 to ₹90,000 per month. It depends on the posting city category (X, Y, or Z). This includes all major components such as: Basic Pay

Other admissible central government benefits The take-home salary still remains highly competitive and attractive for aspirants aiming for a stable and respectable government career. IB ACIO Probation Period 2025 Candidates must complete a mandatory training period before officially joining the Intelligence Bureau (IB) as an Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO). This probation phase is designed to assess their skills, discipline, and suitability for the role.

The training is divided into two phases. Each last 60 days. No electronic devices are allowed to maintain security and focus during this time. Candidates who successfully complete the entire training and perform well during probation receive the final appointment letter to join the IB as ACIOs. IB ACIO Job Profile 2025 Candidates must understand the IB ACIO job profile. The Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (Executive) has various responsibilities that support national security. The following are the responsibilities in the IB ACIO Executive role: Collect important information about threats inside and outside the country to help keep it safe.

Study information from different sources to find risks or warning signs.

Write detailed reports and share them with senior officers for better decisions.

Stay informed about the latest news, dangers, and updates in security matters.

Work with other security and intelligence teams to make sure everything runs smoothly.

Help in field operations and watch over situations when needed.