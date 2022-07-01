IBPS Clerk 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process, Application Process, Vacancies

IBPS Clerk 2022 Notification released @ibps.in for recruitment of 6000+ vacancies of Clerical cadre posts. Check here IBPS Clerk exam date, eligibility, vacancy details, participating banks and exam centers here.

IBPS Clerk Eligibility Criteria 2022: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for the recruitment of personnel for Clerical cadre posts in 11 Participating Banks across India. Any eligible candidate, who aspires to join any of the Participating Banks as a Clerk or in a similar post in that cadre, is required to register for the Common Recruitment Process (CRP Clerks -XII).

The online written examination will be two tier i.e. the online examination will be held in two phases: Online Preliminary and Online Main. Candidates who will qualify in Online Preliminary Examination and shortlisted will have to appear for Online Main Examination. Candidates who qualify in the Main examination and are sufficiently high in the merit will be shortlisted for provisional allotment to one of the Participating Banks.

Along with the Official Notification, IBPS has declared the tentative exam dates, number of vacancies, exam pattern and syllabus, participating banks and exam centers. In this article, we are sharing important details about the IBPS RRB 2022 – Admit Card & Exam Dates, Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Qualifications, Selection Process, Application Process, and Vacancies.

About IBPS Clerk Recruitment

IBPS, an autonomous body, conducts the Common Recruitment Process once every year for selection of personnel for Clerical cadre Posts in the Participating Banks across India.

IBPS Clerk 2022 Calendar

IBPS Clerk 2022 Events Important Dates Online Registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates 1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online) 1st July 2022 to 21st July 2022 Download of call letters for Pre- Exam Training* August 2022 Pre-Exam Training* August 2022 Prelims Exam Admit Card Download August 2022 Online Prelims Exam September 2022 Prelims Exam Result September/ October 2022 Mains Exam Admit Card Download September/ October 2022 Online Mains Exam October 2022 Provisional Allotment April 2023

*In case it is possible and safe to hold PET

IBPS Clerk 2022 Vacancies

As per the latest official notification released by IBPS, there are total number of 6035 vacancies for Clerical cadre posts across 11 Participating Banks.

Depending on the vacancies to be filled in during the financial year 2023-24 based on the business needs of the Participating Banks and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Banks keeping in view the spirit of Govt. Guidelines on reservation policy, administrative convenience, etc.

Below, we have shared indicative State-wise and Category-wise vacancies of each of the Participating Banks. Since recruitment in clerical cadre in Public Sector Banks is done on State/UT-wise basis, candidates can apply for vacancies in any one State/ UT only.

State Name SC ST OBC EWS GEN Total Vacancies ANDAMAN & NICOBAR 0 0 0 0 4 04 ANDHRA PRADESH 11 7 32 19 140 209 ARUNACHAL PRADESH 0 6 0 1 7 14 ASSAM 11 17 42 15 72 157 BIHAR 43 3 73 26 136 281 CHANDIGARH 0 0 3 0 9 12 CHHATTISGARH 10 29 5 9 51 104 DADRA & NAGAR HAVELI DAMAN & DIU 0 0 0 0 1 01 DELHI (NCR) 45 17 87 27 119 295 GOA 1 12 11 4 43 71 GUJARAT 15 35 100 25 129 304 HARYANA 21 0 38 10 69 138 HIMACHAL PRADESH 22 2 17 7 43 91 JAMMU & KASHMIR 1 1 9 1 23 35 JHARKHAND 6 17 6 5 35 69 KARNATAKA 50 22 89 32 165 358 KERALA 5 0 11 6 48 70 LADAKH 0 0 0 0 0 0 LAKSHADWEEP 0 2 0 0 3 05 MADHYA PRADESH 46 71 38 28 126 309 MAHARASHTRA 81 72 215 73 334 775 MANIPUR 0 0 0 0 4 04 MEGHALAYA 0 2 0 1 3 06 MIZORAM 0 0 0 0 4 04 NAGALAND 0 1 0 0 3 04 ODISHA 23 26 11 10 56 126 PUDUCHERRY 0 0 0 0 2 02 PUNJAB 122 0 83 39 163 407 RAJASTHAN 24 13 20 9 63 129 SIKKIM 0 2 2 0 7 11 TAMIL NADU 56 3 53 26 150 288 TELANGANA 17 0 0 6 76 99 TRIPURA 3 5 0 2 7 17 UTTAR PRADESH 218 11 315 106 439 1089 UTTRAKHAND 3 1 1 1 13 19 WEST BENGAL 117 23 118 50 220 528 Total 951 400 1379 538 2767 6035

IBPS Clerk Eligibility Criteria 2022

Candidates may please note that the eligibility criteria specified is the basic criteria for appointment under the posts mentioned in the IBPS Clerk 2022 recruitment drive. Candidates must necessarily produce the relevant documents in original and a photocopy in support of their identity and eligibility - pertaining to category, nationality, age, educational qualifications etc. as indicated in the online application form at the time of interview / document verification, as the case maybe.

Please note that no change of category will be permitted at any stage after registration of the online application and the result will be processed considering the category which has been indicated in the online application.

Nationality / Citizenship

A candidate must be either:

(i) a Citizen of India or

(ii) a subject of Nepal or

(iii) a subject of Bhutan or

(iv) a Tibetan Refugee who came over to India before 1st January 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India or

(v) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania (formerly Tanganyika and Zanzibar), Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India, provided that a candidate belonging to categories (ii), (iii), (iv) & (v) above shall be a person in whose favour a certificate of eligibility has been issued by the Government of India.

Age Limit

As on 1st July 2022, Minimum: 20 years Maximum: 28 years i.e. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.07.1994 and not later than 01.07.2002 (both dates inclusive).

Relaxation of Upper Age Limit

Category Age relaxation Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe 5 years Other Backward Classes 3 years Persons With Benchmark Disability as defined under “The Rights of Persons With Disabilities Act, 2016” 10 years Ex-Servicemen/ Disabled Ex-Servicemen Actual period of service rendered in the defence forces + 3 years (8 years for Disabled Ex-Servicemen belonging to SC/ST) subject to a maximum age limit of 50 years Widows, divorced women and women legally separated from their husbands who have not remarried Age concession upto the age of 35 years for General/EWS, 38 years for OBC and 40 years for SC/ST candidates Persons affected by 1984 riots 5 years

Educational Qualifications

As on 21st July 2022, a Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he / she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

Computer Literacy: Operating and working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory i.e. candidates should have Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer operations/Language/ should have studied Computer / Information Technology as one of the subjects in the High School/College/Institute.

Proficiency in the Official Language of the State/UT (candidates should know how to read/ write and speak the Official Language of the State/UT) for which vacancies a candidate wishes to apply is preferable.

Ex-Servicemen who do not possess the above civil examination qualifications should be matriculate Ex-Servicemen who have obtained the Army Special Certificate of Education or corresponding certificate in the Navy or Air Force after having completed not less than 15 years of service in the Armed Forces of the Union as on 21st July 2022. Such certificates should be dated on or before 21st July 2022.

IBPS Clerk 2022 Selection Process

IBPS will make arrangements for conducting online Preliminary examination, declare result of online Preliminary examination and inform the shortlisted candidates about the online Main examination.

The selection process for the IBPS Clerk 2022 will be carried out in three phases:

(i) Online Prelims Exam

(ii) Online Mains Exam

(iii) Provisional Allotment

IBPS Clerk Provisional Allotment 2022

The total marks allotted for Online Main Examination are 200. Marks will be converted out of 100 for Provisional allotment. A candidate should qualify in the Online Main Examination and be sufficiently high in the merit to be considered for subsequent provisional allotment process.

In the event of two or more candidates having obtained the same score, merit order is decided as per date of birth (the candidate senior in age is placed before/ above the candidate junior in age), as per the prevailing practice.

Depending on the vacancies to be filled in during the financial year 2023-24 based on the business needs of the Participating Banks and as reported to IBPS, candidates shortlisted will be provisionally allotted to one of the Participating Banks keeping in view the spirit of Govt. Guidelines on reservation policy, administrative convenience, etc.

A reserve list to the extent of approximately 10 percent of the vacancies under each category may be kept, subject to the availability of candidates. This does not guarantee provisional allotment to/recruitment by the Participating Banks.

The provisional allotment is subject to the candidate fulfilling the criteria for Participating Bank and identity verification to the satisfaction of the allotted bank. This does not constitute an offer of employment. Verification of documents with regard to eligibility criteria will be carried out by the participating bank.

The participating bank will also ascertain Proficiency of local language (reading, writing and speaking) of the State/UT for the provisionally allotted candidates. The participating bank reserves the right to cancel the candidature on account of deficiency of the same. Decision of the participating banks here shall be final and binding upon the candidates.

Issuance of offer of appointment including terms and conditions, formalities for verification, joining etc. is solely the decision of the Participating Banks and shall be final and binding. IBPS shall have no role therein. Any queries in this regard shall be directed to the participating banks only.

IBPS Clerk 2022 How to Apply

Candidates can apply online only from 01.07.2022 to 21.07.2022 and no other mode of application will be accepted. Pre-Requisites for Applying Online Before applying online, candidates should:

Scan the following documents:

- photograph (4.5cm × 3.5cm)

- signature (in CAPITAL LETTERS will NOT be accepted)

- left thumb impression (If a candidate is not having left thumb, he/she may use his/ her right thumb. If both thumbs are missing, the impression of one of the fingers of the left hand starting from the forefinger should be taken. If there are no fingers on the left hand, the impression of one of the fingers of the right hand starting from the forefinger should be taken. If no fingers are available, the impression of left toe may be taken. In all such cases where left thumb impression is not uploaded, the candidate should specify in the uploaded document the name of finger and the specification of left/right hand or toe).

- a hand written declaration (text given below) {In case of candidates who cannot write may get the text of declaration typed and put their left hand thumb impression (if not able to sign also) below the typed declaration and upload the document as per specifications}.

The text for the hand written declaration is as follows – “I, _______ (Name of the candidate), hereby declare that all the information submitted by me in the application form is correct, true and valid. I will present the supporting documents as and when required.”

Steps to Apply Online for IBPS Clerk 2022

(i) Candidates are first required to go to the IBPS website www.ibps.in and click on the Home Page to open the link “CRP Clerks” and then click on the option “CLICK HERE TO APPLY ONLINE FOR CRP Clerks (CRP-Clerks-XII)” to open the On-Line Application Form.

(ii) Candidates will have to click on “CLICK HERE FOR NEW REGISTRATION” to register their application by entering their basic information in the online application form. After that a provisional registration number and password will be generated by the system and displayed on the screen. Candidate should note down the Provisional registration number and password. An Email & SMS indicating the Provisional Registration number and Password will also be sent. They can reopen the saved data using Provisional registration number and password and edit the particulars, if needed.

(iii) Candidates are required to upload the following as per the specifications given in the Guidelines for Scanning and Upload of documents (Annexure III):

- Photograph

- Signature

- Left Thumb Impression

- A hand written declaration

NOTE: Candidates are advised to carefully fill in the online application themselves as no change in any of the data filled in the online application will be possible/ entertained. Prior to submission of the online application candidates are advised to use the “SAVE AND NEXT” facility to verify the details in the online application form and modify the same if required. No change is permitted after clicking on COMPLETE REGISTRATION Button. Visually Impaired candidates are responsible for carefully verifying/ getting the details filled in, in the online application form properly verified and ensuring that the same are correct prior to submission as no change is possible after submission.

Application Fees

Candidates have the option of making the payment of requisite fees/ intimation charges through the ONLINE mode only. The application form is integrated with the payment gateway and the payment process can be completed by following the instructions.

The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets by providing information as asked on the screen.

After completing the procedure of applying on-line including payment of fees / intimation charges, the candidate should take a printout of the system generated on-line application form, ensure the particulars filled in are accurate and retain it along with Registration Number and Password for future reference.

Category Fee Amount SC/ST/PWBD/EXSM candidates Rs. 175/- (inclusive of GST) For all others candidates Rs. 850 /- (inclusive of GST)

